West Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
See every final score from Week 2 of West Virginia high school playoff football
The 2025 West Virginia high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Bluefield 15, Midland Trail 7
Cameron 42, Wahama 16
Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Tucker County 8
University 35, Huntington 28
Philip Barbour 69, Clay County 7
Doddridge County 38, Independence 27
