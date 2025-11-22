High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 West Virginia high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Bluefield 15, Midland Trail 7

Cameron 42, Wahama 16

Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Tucker County 8

University 35, Huntington 28

Philip Barbour 69, Clay County 7

Doddridge County 38, Independence 27

