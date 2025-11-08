West Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Byrd 34, Buckhannon-Upshur 0
Capital 16, Riverside 8
Chapmanville Regional 69, St. Albans 6
Clay-Battelle 30, Magnolia 0
Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge 0
Doddridge County 34, Mingo Central 14
Elkins 53, Preston 35
Frankfort 41, Keyser 7
Greenbrier West 55, Gilmer County 6
Hoover 44, Weir 14
Independence 56, Summers County 6
Jefferson 48, Washington 0
Moorefield 63, Berkeley Springs 6
Morgantown 45, Musselman 0
Nitro 23, Greenbrier East 6
North Marion 35, Oak Hill 0
Parkersburg South 28, Cabell Midland 7
Pendleton County 36, Cameron 28
Philip Barbour 55, Lincoln 0
PikeView 56, Buffalo 48
Pocahontas County 49, Webster County 0
Princeton 55, South Charleston 19
Ritchie County 38, Calhoun 0
Spring Mills 63, Hedgesville 0
Tucker County 28, Hampshire 21
Tygarts Valley 32, Montcalm 6
Wahama 49, Man 0
Wayne 30, Sissonville 13
Wheeling Park 63, John Marshall 40
Williamstown 41, Scott 21
Winfield 35, Point Pleasant 12