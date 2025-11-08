High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Ben Dagg

Parkersburg South defeated Cabell Midland, 28-7, on Friday. / Parkersburg Football

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Byrd 34, Buckhannon-Upshur 0

Capital 16, Riverside 8

Chapmanville Regional 69, St. Albans 6

Clay-Battelle 30, Magnolia 0

Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge 0

Doddridge County 34, Mingo Central 14

Elkins 53, Preston 35

Frankfort 41, Keyser 7

Greenbrier West 55, Gilmer County 6

Hoover 44, Weir 14

Independence 56, Summers County 6

Jefferson 48, Washington 0

Moorefield 63, Berkeley Springs 6

Morgantown 45, Musselman 0

Nitro 23, Greenbrier East 6

North Marion 35, Oak Hill 0

Parkersburg South 28, Cabell Midland 7

Pendleton County 36, Cameron 28

Philip Barbour 55, Lincoln 0

PikeView 56, Buffalo 48

Pocahontas County 49, Webster County 0

Princeton 55, South Charleston 19

Ritchie County 38, Calhoun 0

Spring Mills 63, Hedgesville 0

Tucker County 28, Hampshire 21

Tygarts Valley 32, Montcalm 6

Wahama 49, Man 0

Wayne 30, Sissonville 13

Wheeling Park 63, John Marshall 40

Williamstown 41, Scott 21

Winfield 35, Point Pleasant 12

