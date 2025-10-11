High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Ben Dagg

West Virginia Football scores
West Virginia Football scores / Taylor Balkom

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Albert Gallatin 40, Hedgesville 14

Barnesville 34, Linsly 7

Bluefield 36, Nicholas County 7

Bridgeport 48, Valley 14

Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Lewis County 7

Buffalo 19, Braxton County 16

Cameron 50, Valley 36

Capital 27, Oak Hill 7

Chapmanville Regional 55, Man 0

Clay County 56, Calhoun 0

Clay-Battelle 47, Richwood 6

Doddridge County 34, South Harrison 8

East Fairmont 35, Weir 22

East Hardy 52, Tygarts Valley 6

Fairmont Senior 45, Wheeling Park 42

Frankfort 66, Brooke 13

Frontier 34, Magnolia 22

Huntington 35, Parkersburg 3

Independence 49, WestSide 6

Keyser 55, John Marshall 13

Lincoln 35, Byrd 28

Logan 35, Scott 0

Martinsburg 34, Morgantown 6

Meadow Bridge 38, Bland County 14

Moorefield 40, Tucker County 28

Mt. View 16, Summers County 14

Musselman 37, Boonsboro 14

Nitro 64, Lincoln County 0

North Marion 41, Elkins 13

Parkersburg South 49, Hurricane 21

Pendleton County 33, Bath County 12

Phelps 22, Montcalm 18

Philip Barbour 43, Petersburg 0

PikeView 34, Wyoming East 27

Princeton 35, Greenbrier East 14

River View 40, Webster County 14

Roane County 48, Ravenswood 0

Shady Spring 40, Liberty 20

Sherman 50, Tolsia 30

South Charleston 62, St. Albans 15

St. Marys 42, Gilmer County 20

Tug Valley 25, Wayne 20

University 52, Connellsville 12

Wahama 52, Ritchie County 8

Warren 35, Point Pleasant 24

Washington 28, Southern 12

Williamstown 39, Poca 19

Winfield 58, Ripley 21

Wirt County 46, Pocahontas County 14

Woodrow Wilson 42, Riverside 18

