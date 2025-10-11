West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 10, 2025
West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
Albert Gallatin 40, Hedgesville 14
Barnesville 34, Linsly 7
Bluefield 36, Nicholas County 7
Bridgeport 48, Valley 14
Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Lewis County 7
Buffalo 19, Braxton County 16
Cameron 50, Valley 36
Capital 27, Oak Hill 7
Chapmanville Regional 55, Man 0
Clay County 56, Calhoun 0
Clay-Battelle 47, Richwood 6
Doddridge County 34, South Harrison 8
East Fairmont 35, Weir 22
East Hardy 52, Tygarts Valley 6
Fairmont Senior 45, Wheeling Park 42
Frankfort 66, Brooke 13
Frontier 34, Magnolia 22
Huntington 35, Parkersburg 3
Independence 49, WestSide 6
Keyser 55, John Marshall 13
Lincoln 35, Byrd 28
Logan 35, Scott 0
Martinsburg 34, Morgantown 6
Meadow Bridge 38, Bland County 14
Moorefield 40, Tucker County 28
Mt. View 16, Summers County 14
Musselman 37, Boonsboro 14
Nitro 64, Lincoln County 0
North Marion 41, Elkins 13
Parkersburg South 49, Hurricane 21
Pendleton County 33, Bath County 12
Phelps 22, Montcalm 18
Philip Barbour 43, Petersburg 0
PikeView 34, Wyoming East 27
Princeton 35, Greenbrier East 14
River View 40, Webster County 14
Roane County 48, Ravenswood 0
Shady Spring 40, Liberty 20
Sherman 50, Tolsia 30
South Charleston 62, St. Albans 15
St. Marys 42, Gilmer County 20
Tug Valley 25, Wayne 20
University 52, Connellsville 12
Wahama 52, Ritchie County 8
Warren 35, Point Pleasant 24
Washington 28, Southern 12
Williamstown 39, Poca 19
Winfield 58, Ripley 21
Wirt County 46, Pocahontas County 14
Woodrow Wilson 42, Riverside 18