West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 24, 2025
West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Albert Gallatin 34, Weir 6
Bluefield 27, Greenbrier East 13
Braxton County 27, PikeView 26
Bridgeport 49, Grafton 0
Buffalo 73, Richwood 38
Cameron 53, Bridgeport 6
Chapmanville Regional 42, Logan 7
Clay County 41, Ravenswood 0
Doddridge County 40, Williamstown 26
East Hardy 55, Pocahontas County 26
Elkins 31, Brooke 7
Fairfield Union 50, John Marshall 14
Fairmont Senior 42, Connellsville 7
Fairview 56, Cabell Midland 41
Fort Frye 46, Point Pleasant 14
Frankfort 37, Hoover 25
George Washington 30, Capital 7
Grundy 56, River View 44
Hampshire 41, Washington 0
Hedgesville 16, Park View 0
James Monroe 34, WestSide 18
Jefferson 39, Musselman 14
Lincoln 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 32
Linsly 31, Parkersburg South 14
Magnolia 22, Mt. View 0
Martinsburg 42, Spring Mills 0
Meadow Bridge 32, Montcalm 12
Midland Trail 50, Liberty 13
Mingo Central 49, Lincoln County 14
Nitro 39, Winfield 28
North Marion 21, Byrd 20
Oak Glen 34, East Liverpool 22
Oak Hill 41, South Charleston 8
Parkersburg 56, Ripley 21
Pendleton County 63, Stonewall Jackson 44
Philip Barbour 48, Lewis County 15
Princeton 42, Independence 30
Roane County 38, Nicholas County 12
Scott 47, Man 6
Sevier County 42, Huntington 26
Shady Spring 12, Berkeley Springs 7
Sissonville 22, Poca 18
South Harrison 22, Tyler 14
Spring Valley 29, Woodrow Wilson 28
St. Marys 51, Ritchie County 16
Steubenville 38, Wheeling Park 7
University 49, Preston 13
Wahama 63, Webster County 14
Wheeling Central Catholic 48, Brashear 20
Wyoming East 25, Summers County 8