High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of West Virginia high school football

Ben Dagg

West Virginia high school football scores
West Virginia high school football scores /

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 24, 2025

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Albert Gallatin 34, Weir 6

Bluefield 27, Greenbrier East 13

Braxton County 27, PikeView 26

Bridgeport 49, Grafton 0

Buffalo 73, Richwood 38

Cameron 53, Bridgeport 6

Chapmanville Regional 42, Logan 7

Clay County 41, Ravenswood 0

Doddridge County 40, Williamstown 26

East Hardy 55, Pocahontas County 26

Elkins 31, Brooke 7

Fairfield Union 50, John Marshall 14

Fairmont Senior 42, Connellsville 7

Fairview 56, Cabell Midland 41

Fort Frye 46, Point Pleasant 14

Frankfort 37, Hoover 25

George Washington 30, Capital 7

Grundy 56, River View 44

Hampshire 41, Washington 0

Hedgesville 16, Park View 0

James Monroe 34, WestSide 18

Jefferson 39, Musselman 14

Lincoln 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 32

Linsly 31, Parkersburg South 14

Magnolia 22, Mt. View 0

Martinsburg 42, Spring Mills 0

Meadow Bridge 32, Montcalm 12

Midland Trail 50, Liberty 13

Mingo Central 49, Lincoln County 14

Nitro 39, Winfield 28

North Marion 21, Byrd 20

Oak Glen 34, East Liverpool 22

Oak Hill 41, South Charleston 8

Parkersburg 56, Ripley 21

Pendleton County 63, Stonewall Jackson 44

Philip Barbour 48, Lewis County 15

Princeton 42, Independence 30

Roane County 38, Nicholas County 12

Scott 47, Man 6

Sevier County 42, Huntington 26

Shady Spring 12, Berkeley Springs 7

Sissonville 22, Poca 18

South Harrison 22, Tyler 14

Spring Valley 29, Woodrow Wilson 28

St. Marys 51, Ritchie County 16

Steubenville 38, Wheeling Park 7

University 49, Preston 13

Wahama 63, Webster County 14

Wheeling Central Catholic 48, Brashear 20

Wyoming East 25, Summers County 8

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/West Virginia