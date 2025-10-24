West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 24, 2025
There are 56 high school football games scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, October 24, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on the West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Wheeling Park taking the road to play Steubenville. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class 4A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Huntington vs Sevier County.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class 3A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Nitro vs Winfield.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class 2A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Independence vs Princeton.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class 1A has 16 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Meadow Bridge vs Montcalm.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.