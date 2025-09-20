West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley 22
Bluefield 34, Woodrow Wilson 28
Braxton County 16, Ritchie County 6
Bridgeport 42, Magnolia 18
Bridgeport 63, Philip Barbour 14
Buffalo 33, Tolsia 8
Byrd 41, Preston 21
Cameron 46, River 15
Capital 48, St. Albans 0
Chapmanville Regional 49, Midland Trail 7
Clay County 54, Sissonville 21
Craig County 56, Mt. View 8
Doddridge County 47, Ravenswood 0
Elkins 57, Buckhannon-Upshur 29
Fairmont Senior 27, North Marion 21
Frankfort 48, Tucker County 8
Frontier 52, Valley 8
George Washington 55, South Charleston 7
Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 14
Hampshire 35, Grafton 28
Hoover 66, Lincoln County 8
Huntington 68, Hurricane 20
Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14
James Monroe 42, Liberty 21
Lewis County 28, East Fairmont 7
Logan 32, Wayne 6
Martinsburg 71, Hedgesville 7
Meadow Bridge 26, Summers County 6
Mingo Central 27, Man 8
Montcalm 26, Eastern Montgomery 12
Morgantown 48, Connellsville 21
Nitro 41, Riverside 0
Parkersburg 20, Parkersburg South 17
Petersburg 28, Tyler 13
Ripley 42, Point Pleasant 23
Sherman 22, River View 6
Smithsburg 28, Berkeley Springs 14
South Harrison 44, Poca 38
Spring Mills 20, Musselman 0
Spring Valley 24, Cabell Midland 20
Steubenville 55, Linsly 7
Strasburg 37, Moorefield 6
Toronto 26, Oak Glen 0
Wahama 57, Calhoun 8
Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14
WestSide 38, PikeView 22
Wheeling Park 42, University 35
Williamstown 45, Roane County 21
Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0
Wirt County 55, Gilmer County 26