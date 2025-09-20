High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley 22

Bluefield 34, Woodrow Wilson 28

Braxton County 16, Ritchie County 6

Bridgeport 42, Magnolia 18

Bridgeport 63, Philip Barbour 14

Buffalo 33, Tolsia 8

Byrd 41, Preston 21

Cameron 46, River 15

Capital 48, St. Albans 0

Chapmanville Regional 49, Midland Trail 7

Clay County 54, Sissonville 21

Craig County 56, Mt. View 8

Doddridge County 47, Ravenswood 0

Elkins 57, Buckhannon-Upshur 29

Fairmont Senior 27, North Marion 21

Frankfort 48, Tucker County 8

Frontier 52, Valley 8

George Washington 55, South Charleston 7

Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 14

Hampshire 35, Grafton 28

Hoover 66, Lincoln County 8

Huntington 68, Hurricane 20

Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14

James Monroe 42, Liberty 21

Lewis County 28, East Fairmont 7

Logan 32, Wayne 6

Martinsburg 71, Hedgesville 7

Meadow Bridge 26, Summers County 6

Mingo Central 27, Man 8

Montcalm 26, Eastern Montgomery 12

Morgantown 48, Connellsville 21

Nitro 41, Riverside 0

Parkersburg 20, Parkersburg South 17

Petersburg 28, Tyler 13

Ripley 42, Point Pleasant 23

Sherman 22, River View 6

Smithsburg 28, Berkeley Springs 14

South Harrison 44, Poca 38

Spring Mills 20, Musselman 0

Spring Valley 24, Cabell Midland 20

Steubenville 55, Linsly 7

Strasburg 37, Moorefield 6

Toronto 26, Oak Glen 0

Wahama 57, Calhoun 8

Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14

WestSide 38, PikeView 22

Wheeling Park 42, University 35

Williamstown 45, Roane County 21

Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0

Wirt County 55, Gilmer County 26

