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West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 West Virginia high school basketball state championships as we head into the first round of action
Gray Reid|
West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026
West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026 | SBLive

The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball state championships begin on Tuesday, March 17, with 16 games in the first round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the West Virginia high school basketball state brackets.

The championship games conclude on March 21 at Charleston Coliseum.

West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15

Class A Bracket

March 17

Class AA Bracket

March 17

March 18

Class AAA Bracket

March 18

Class AAAA Bracket

March 19

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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