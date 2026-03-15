West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026

The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball state championships begin on Tuesday, March 17, with 16 games in the first round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the West Virginia high school basketball state brackets.

The championship games conclude on March 21 at Charleston Coliseum.

West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15

March 17

March 17

March 18

March 18

March 19

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI