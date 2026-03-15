West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026
The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball state championships begin on Tuesday, March 17, with 16 games in the first round of action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the West Virginia high school basketball state brackets.
The championship games conclude on March 21 at Charleston Coliseum.
West Virginia (WVSSAC) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15
Class A Bracket
March 17
Class AA Bracket
March 17
March 18
Class AAA Bracket
March 18
Class AAAA Bracket
March 19
More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.