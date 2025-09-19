West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — September 19, 2025
There are 53 high school football games are scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, September 19, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Cabell Midland taking the road to play the Spring Valley. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class 4A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by University vs Wheeling Park.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class 3A has 21 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Oak Hill vs Shady Spring.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class 2A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Independence vs Scott.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class 1A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Tucker County vs Frankfort.
