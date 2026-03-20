West Virginia High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 West Virginia girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Champions: St. Marys Titans

Runner-Up: Gilmer County Blue Devils

Champions: James Monroe Mavericks

Runner-Up: Williamstown Yellowjackets

Champions: Greenbrier East Spartans

Runner-Up: East Fairmont Bees

Champions: Parkersburg Big Reds

Runner-Up: Parkersburg South Patriots

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