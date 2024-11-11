West Virginia high school football playoffs could be delayed due to injunction: Report
This upcoming Friday is supposed to be the start of West Virginia's high school football playoffs.
If legal battles continue against the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSAAC), the 26 postseason games that are set to kickoff may be in jeopardy.
According to a report by MetroNews out of West Virginia, the Wood County Board of Education filed a petition for an injunction on Friday against the WVSAAC a challenging the football playoff rating formula used by the association.
The WVSAAC's realignment among member schools from almost a year ago is where the main issues come from, as the association added a fifth classification to the ranks, which included football. Disagreements began there by member schools regarding the competitive balance formula. This triggered a series of reclassification of schools just before the season ever started.
Over 20 schools got reclassified, which brought into question even more of the football rating formula used by the WVSSAC. Regardless, the regular season has come and gone, with the recent release of the WVSSAC playoff brackets bringing upon the injunction by Wood County.
Per the report, Wood County's injunction was upheld and four schools were displaced from the postseason brackets, which could see more legal action taken by school boards and threaten delaying the WVSSAC playoffs.
“Then we would have competing injunctions. We can’t pick and choose which one we are going to follow. That would be up to a higher court to decide that. We would take a look next at what steps to take for that decision to be made. Hopefully it can be done quickly. If not, then we would have to look at possibly postponing or moving back a week or two until that decision is made. Those are all speculation at this point,” WVSSAC Executive Director David Price said via the report.
According to the report, the WVSSAC state championship games are slated to be played at University of Charleston Stadium on the days of December 6-7 (Friday/Saturday).
Andy Villamarzo