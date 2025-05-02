High School

West Virginia high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best

Who is the top pitcher so far out of West Virginia high school softball for 2025?

Andy Villamarzo

Hurricane's Kate Justice remains one of West Virginia's top softball pitchers
Hurricane's Kate Justice remains one of West Virginia's top softball pitchers / Courtesy of Kate Justice

With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in West Virginia.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. 

There are hundreds of outstanding players in West Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.

Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Voting ends Friday, May 16 at 11:59 PM ET

Kate Justice, Hurricane

The junior pitcher has proven in all the major categories on one of the state's best teams that she's belonging on this list. Justice, a West Point commitment, is currently 17-3 with a 1.64 earned run average and 184 strikeouts.

Audrea Watts, Cabell Midland

Talk about difficult to hit off of, Watts makes it tough for any opponent out of the Mountain State. Watts has proven to be hard to score runs off of with her 0.86 ERA and 13-1 record. She has also struck out 171 batters.

Anniston Shelton, Parkersburg South

Keeping runners from crossing home plate has been something Shelton has done a very good job of with her 0.72 ERA. Shelton is 10-4 with 192 strikeouts so far this season.

Myleigh Adkins, Logan

Adkins heads to the mound on a nightly basis as one of the state's toughest to hit off of in any given contest. The junior has fanned 205 batters and is 14-1 with a 1.70 ERA.

Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville Regional

The senior pitcher has been stellar on the mound this spring for Chapmanville Regional. Murphy has a 10-4 record with a 1.14 ERA and 192 strikeouts.

Cali Masters, St. Marys

Masters has been a strikeout machine for St. Marys, fanning 311 batters so far this spring. The senior is a University of Charleston commit and owns a 16-2 record and a 1.09 ERA.

Phoebe Dudgeon, Mount View

Now Dudgeon is 12-6 on the season, but taking a deeper look at the numbers, the junior is better than her record suggests. Dudgeon has struck out 217 batters and has an ERA of 2.71.

Madison Wisman, Morgantown

Wisman entered the season with high expectations and has lived up to them for the Mohigans. The junior hurler is 11-4 with a 2.02 ERA and 120 strikeouts.

Baylee Beachler, Pendleton County

Beachler is enjoying a solid junior season that heads her up among the top pitchers in the state when it comes to winning games. The junior is 13-1 and has struck out 100 batters this spring.

Ava Bentley, St. Albans

Bentley has been solid in each of the top three categories on the mound for St. Albans, notching nine wins this season. The senior has a 1.89 ERA and fanned 176 batters this 2025 campaign.

Shelby Maddox, PikeView

Another pitcher that may not have the wins of some others on this list, but certainly has been impressive nonetheless is Maddox. Just a freshman, Maddox has an ERA of 1.84 and had fanned 214 batters.

Jordyn Sneathen, Allegany

Easily among one of the top junior pitchers in the state, Sneathen has had herself a tremendous spring so far. Sneathen has a 14-1 record along with a 1.73 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

Lillie Crimm, Grafton

Throughout the spring, Crimm has impressed and shown she's another senior that's put on a strong senior campaign. The pitcher is 11-5 with a 1.82 ERA and 200 strikeouts.

Elissa Hoffman, Wahama

Though Hoffman doesn't have quite the strikeout numbers of others on this list, one thing she's definitely done plenty of is win ball games. The senior is 16-4 with a 2.96 earned run average and 74 strikeouts.

Aubrey Smallwood, Woodrow Wilson

Don't let the 8-9 record fool you, Smallwood has been one of the state's best on the mound. Smallwood has a 2.02 ERA and fanned 208 batters this spring.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
