West Virginia high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in West Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in West Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Voting ends Friday, May 16 at 11:59 PM ET
Kate Justice, Hurricane
The junior pitcher has proven in all the major categories on one of the state's best teams that she's belonging on this list. Justice, a West Point commitment, is currently 17-3 with a 1.64 earned run average and 184 strikeouts.
Audrea Watts, Cabell Midland
Talk about difficult to hit off of, Watts makes it tough for any opponent out of the Mountain State. Watts has proven to be hard to score runs off of with her 0.86 ERA and 13-1 record. She has also struck out 171 batters.
Anniston Shelton, Parkersburg South
Keeping runners from crossing home plate has been something Shelton has done a very good job of with her 0.72 ERA. Shelton is 10-4 with 192 strikeouts so far this season.
Myleigh Adkins, Logan
Adkins heads to the mound on a nightly basis as one of the state's toughest to hit off of in any given contest. The junior has fanned 205 batters and is 14-1 with a 1.70 ERA.
Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville Regional
The senior pitcher has been stellar on the mound this spring for Chapmanville Regional. Murphy has a 10-4 record with a 1.14 ERA and 192 strikeouts.
Cali Masters, St. Marys
Masters has been a strikeout machine for St. Marys, fanning 311 batters so far this spring. The senior is a University of Charleston commit and owns a 16-2 record and a 1.09 ERA.
Phoebe Dudgeon, Mount View
Now Dudgeon is 12-6 on the season, but taking a deeper look at the numbers, the junior is better than her record suggests. Dudgeon has struck out 217 batters and has an ERA of 2.71.
Madison Wisman, Morgantown
Wisman entered the season with high expectations and has lived up to them for the Mohigans. The junior hurler is 11-4 with a 2.02 ERA and 120 strikeouts.
Baylee Beachler, Pendleton County
Beachler is enjoying a solid junior season that heads her up among the top pitchers in the state when it comes to winning games. The junior is 13-1 and has struck out 100 batters this spring.
Ava Bentley, St. Albans
Bentley has been solid in each of the top three categories on the mound for St. Albans, notching nine wins this season. The senior has a 1.89 ERA and fanned 176 batters this 2025 campaign.
Shelby Maddox, PikeView
Another pitcher that may not have the wins of some others on this list, but certainly has been impressive nonetheless is Maddox. Just a freshman, Maddox has an ERA of 1.84 and had fanned 214 batters.
Jordyn Sneathen, Allegany
Easily among one of the top junior pitchers in the state, Sneathen has had herself a tremendous spring so far. Sneathen has a 14-1 record along with a 1.73 ERA and 168 strikeouts.
Lillie Crimm, Grafton
Throughout the spring, Crimm has impressed and shown she's another senior that's put on a strong senior campaign. The pitcher is 11-5 with a 1.82 ERA and 200 strikeouts.
Elissa Hoffman, Wahama
Though Hoffman doesn't have quite the strikeout numbers of others on this list, one thing she's definitely done plenty of is win ball games. The senior is 16-4 with a 2.96 earned run average and 74 strikeouts.
Aubrey Smallwood, Woodrow Wilson
Don't let the 8-9 record fool you, Smallwood has been one of the state's best on the mound. Smallwood has a 2.02 ERA and fanned 208 batters this spring.
