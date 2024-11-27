High School

West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the WVSSAC quarterfinals

Sam Brown

Martinsburg will face Parkersburg South in the WVSSAC Class AAAA quarterfinals on Friday night.
Martinsburg will face Parkersburg South in the WVSSAC Class AAAA quarterfinals on Friday night. / Martinsburg Football/Facebook

After a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeals, the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs kicked off last week and continue with the WVSSAC quarterfinals this weekend.

>>West Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 West Virginia (WVSSAC) football playoffs.

West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus quarterfinal matchups:

Class A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Tug Valley vs. (8) Petersburg

4:00 p.m. Saturday

(4) Cameron vs. (5) Doddridge County

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Tucker County vs. (7) Pendleton County

1:30 p.m. Saturday

(3) Wahama vs. (6) Sherman

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket

Class AA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Frankfort vs. (9) Bluefield

4:00 p.m. Saturday

(4) Williamstown vs. (5) Wheeling Central Catholic

4:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Roane County vs. (10) Scott

7:00 p.m. Friday

(3) Independence vs. (6) Philip Barbour

4:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket

Class AAA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Princeton vs. (8) North Marion

4:00 p.m. Saturday

(4) Hoover vs. (5) Oak Hill

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (7) Spring Valley

7:00 p.m. Friday

(3) Bridgeport vs. (6) Nitro

4:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg South

7:00 p.m. Friday

(4) Wheeling Park vs. (5) Huntington

4:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Spring Mills vs. (7) Morgantown

1:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Jefferson vs. (6) Hurricane

1:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/West Virginia