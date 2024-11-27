West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
After a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeals, the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs kicked off last week and continue with the WVSSAC quarterfinals this weekend.
West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus quarterfinal matchups:
Class A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (8) Petersburg
4:00 p.m. Saturday
(4) Cameron vs. (5) Doddridge County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Tucker County vs. (7) Pendleton County
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(3) Wahama vs. (6) Sherman
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
Class AA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (9) Bluefield
4:00 p.m. Saturday
(4) Williamstown vs. (5) Wheeling Central Catholic
4:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Roane County vs. (10) Scott
7:00 p.m. Friday
(3) Independence vs. (6) Philip Barbour
4:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class AAA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (8) North Marion
4:00 p.m. Saturday
(4) Hoover vs. (5) Oak Hill
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (7) Spring Valley
7:00 p.m. Friday
(3) Bridgeport vs. (6) Nitro
4:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg South
7:00 p.m. Friday
(4) Wheeling Park vs. (5) Huntington
4:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Spring Mills vs. (7) Morgantown
1:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Jefferson vs. (6) Hurricane
1:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
—
