Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia rules in favor of WVSSAC; Football playoffs to begin this weekend
According to a report by the MetroNews, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia ruled in favor of WVSSAC on Tuesday, vacating all injunctions against the association.
In short order, high school football is back in the Mountain State.
The ruling made by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia now restores the original ratings points formula, which will be used to fill out the seeds for all four classifications of high school football.
Plan is for the WVSSAC postseason to begin this week, starting on Friday night with the first round of games.
Also according to the report, with the state playoffs taking place a week later than plan, the state title games will take place on the weekend of December 13-14 at University of Charleston Stadium's Laidley Field.
The WVSAAC's realignment among member schools from almost a year ago is where the main issues come from, as the association added a fifth classification to the ranks, which included football. Disagreements began there by member schools regarding the competitive balance formula. This triggered a series of reclassification of schools just before the regular season ever started.
Over 20 schools got reclassified, which brought into question even more of the football rating formula used by the WVSSAC. Regardless, the regular season has come and gone, with the release of the then-WVSSAC playoff brackets bringing upon an injunction by Wood County.
A couple weeks ago, the Wood County Board of Education filed a petition for an injunction against the WVSAAC, challenging the football playoff rating formula used by the association.
The WVSAAC had fully expected that more schools would be filing injunctions regarding being removed from the state's initial football playoff brackets because of disputes with the association's playoff rating formula. Point Pleasant was another school that had also filed an injunction against the association.
Wood County's injunction was upheld and four schools were displaced from the postseason brackets, which had seen more legal action taken by school boards and in turn, officially delaying the WVSSAC playoffs.
Now with the ruling, football can return officially to the gridiron and the WVSSAC postseason can begin.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi