Who’s the Top Returning Iowa 8-Player High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 8-Player running backs in Iowa high school football

Dana Becker

Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Treyvon Herron is one of the top returning running backs in 8-Player in Iowa high school football.
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.

Bryce Brabkham, Exira-EHK, Junior

Brabham was a workhorse, rushing 202 times for 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ty Christensen, Don Bosco, Junior

Needing just 81 carries to record 809 yards and 15 touchdowns, Christensen was a true home run threat.

Jonathan Ekpai, Fremont-Mills, Junior

Ekpai produced 11 touchdowns and averaged 8.5 yards per carry as a junior.

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Sophomore

This youngster recorded 699 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on just 71 carries.

Aaron Hindt, St. Edmond, Sophomore

The Gael offense started clicking once Hindt became the focal point, as the speedster rushed 102 times for 764 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Mason Hoy, Springville, Junior

Look for Hoy to build off his 1,277-yard campaign in which he averaged 9.1 per carry and found the end zone 18 times.

Carson Ingles, Edgewood-Colesburg, Junior

Ingles was another who made the most of each attempt, rushing 73 times for 743 yards and 11 scores.

Brody Koch, Calamus-Wheatland, Junior

Out of the fullback spot, Kock pounded the rock to the tune of 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, Sophomore

Moon racked up over 1,700 yards rushing, scoring 26 touchdowns.

Broox Stockman, Montezuma, Junior

On 139 carries, Stockman rushed for 1,014 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

