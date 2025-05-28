Who’s the Top Returning Iowa 8-Player High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning 8-Player running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Bryce Brabkham, Exira-EHK, Junior
Brabham was a workhorse, rushing 202 times for 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ty Christensen, Don Bosco, Junior
Needing just 81 carries to record 809 yards and 15 touchdowns, Christensen was a true home run threat.
Jonathan Ekpai, Fremont-Mills, Junior
Ekpai produced 11 touchdowns and averaged 8.5 yards per carry as a junior.
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Sophomore
This youngster recorded 699 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on just 71 carries.
Aaron Hindt, St. Edmond, Sophomore
The Gael offense started clicking once Hindt became the focal point, as the speedster rushed 102 times for 764 yards with 12 touchdowns.
Mason Hoy, Springville, Junior
Look for Hoy to build off his 1,277-yard campaign in which he averaged 9.1 per carry and found the end zone 18 times.
Carson Ingles, Edgewood-Colesburg, Junior
Ingles was another who made the most of each attempt, rushing 73 times for 743 yards and 11 scores.
Brody Koch, Calamus-Wheatland, Junior
Out of the fullback spot, Kock pounded the rock to the tune of 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, Sophomore
Moon racked up over 1,700 yards rushing, scoring 26 touchdowns.
Broox Stockman, Montezuma, Junior
On 139 carries, Stockman rushed for 1,014 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.