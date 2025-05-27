High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 1A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 1A running backs in Iowa high school football

Iowa City Regina's Savion Miller is one of the top returning running backs in Class 1A in Iowa high school football.
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.

Here are 10 of the top returning Class 1A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.

Laken Caves, Alburnett, Sophomore

The youngster racked up 1,251 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, averaging over seven per carry.

Jaxon Edwards, Central Springs, Junior

Edwards tallied over 700 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

Eli Hanson, MFL MarMac, Junior

On just 98 carries last year, Hanson produced 633 yards and six touchdowns.

Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton, Junior

The speedster is one of the top track sprinters in the state, as he showed on the gridiron last fall by rushing for 743 yards and six TDs at 8.1 per carry.

Zane McManis, Shenandoah, Junior

McManis gave rising quarterback Joey O’Rourke a sound ground attack, rushing for 819 yards with eight touchdowns.

Savion Miller, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore

Miller helped balance out a strong passing attack, carrying the ball 160 times for 922 yards with eight TDs. 

Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, Freshman

In just his ninth-grade season, Pruisner rushed 116 times for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

Trenton Robinson, Eagle Grove, Sophomore

A big back, Robinson rushed 98 times for 579 yards, scoring four times.

Jett Sornson, Treynor, Junior

With a name like Jett, you have to produce, and that is just what Sornson did last year. He ran for 1,144 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Bradyen Yates, Emmetsburg, Junior

Yates was part of a strong ground attack for the E-Hawks, rushing for 985 yards with 15 touchdowns.

