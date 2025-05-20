High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 3A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 3A quarterbacks in Iowa high school football

JP Elbert of Dubuque Wahlert is one of the top Iowa high school football quarterbacks returning in Class 3A.
JP Elbert of Dubuque Wahlert is one of the top Iowa high school football quarterbacks returning in Class 3A.

As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of action nears. 

Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.

With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 3A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.

Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.

Gabe Arkfeld, Harlan, Junior

Arkfeld racked up 17 touchdown passes with almost 1,800 yards.

JP Elbert, Dubuque Wahlert, Sophomore

Elbert saw limited snaps but showed what he is capable of, helping his team to a state title. He completed 18 of 33 for 362 yards with four TDs and zero intereceptions.

Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, Junior

Haverback had himself a season, throwing for 2,285 yards with 27 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and 121 more yards.

Isaiah Jervik, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Junior

Jervik showed his athleticism, rushing for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. 

Hudson Krukow, Central DeWitt, Junior

Last year, Krukow threw for almost 1,500 yards, completing 64 percent of his passes with seven scores in the air.

Nathan Manske, Algona, Sophomore

Manske replaced his brother, Alex, after an injury. Now that Alex is competing for reps at Iowa State, the younger brother looks to build off his 860-yard, 10-TD season in which he also ran for 140 and four scores.

Jaxon McIntire, Clear Lake, Sophomore

As just a 10th-grader, McIntire led the Lions to the playoffs, throwing for 1,749 yards with 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He completed 62 percent of his passes on the year, rushing for another 479 and two scores.

Brennen Merkle, Center Point-urbana, Junior

Merkle had a 6-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, throwing for 713 yards while completing over 61 percent of his passes.

Tanner Ray, Creston, Sophomore

Another youngster thrust into the starting role, Ray is coming off a season in which he threw for 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing over 60 percent of his passes with another 225 yards and a TD on the ground.

Tate Streets, Maquoketa, Junior

Streets threw for over 1,100 yards with seven touchdowns, completing 55 percent of his throws overall.

