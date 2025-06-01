Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 3A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 3A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Evan Allie, Algona, Junior
Allie transitioned nicely to wide receiver, catching 36 passes for 786 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging almost 22 per catch.
Mason Claus, Keokuk, Junior
Claus delivered plenty last fall, catching 22 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns.
Brayden DeForest, Maquoketa, Junior
DeForest cut down opposing defensive backs by catching 31 balls for 362 yards and five touchdowns, averaging almost 12 per catch.
Gavin Egeland, Nevada, Junior
Egeland looks to build off his junior season that included 32 receptions for 524 yards ands even touchdowns.
Chase Flaherty, Humboldt, Junior
The Wildcat offense will be revamped in 2025, but Flaherty is a key returning piece after hauling in 808 yards on 56 receptions with nine touchdowns.
Eli Fuller, Knoxville, Sophomore
More will be expected out of Fuller after a 10th-grade season that saw him catch 31 passes for 414 yards and five TDs.
Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon, Junior
One of the top athletes in the state, Jaspers had 867 yards receiving with eight touchdowns on his 59 receptions last year.
Maddox Kelley, Solon, Sophomore
Even as just a 10th-grader, Kelley showed it all, catching 54 balls for 675 yards with seven trips to the end zone.
Brady Meadows, Central DeWitt, Junior
Meadows enters 2025 after catching 35 passes for 433 yards and a score, averaging 12.4 per.
Ezekiel Symonds, Independence, Junior
With 10 touchdowns and almost 22 yards per catch, Symonds made a splash, finishing with 27 receptions for 590 yards.