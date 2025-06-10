Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But that is only one side of the game.
Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Latyn Ashworth, Panorama, Junior
Ashworth made it tough to throw on his defense, picking off five passes.
Drake Hodgson, Gehlen Catholic, Sophomore
The youngster will look to build off his 10th-grader season that included 42.5 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.
Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, Junior
Kuboushek was all over the field, making 84.5 tackles with 71 solos including nine for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Alex Meland, North Mahaska, Junior
Meland used a quick first step to get into the backfield, racking up 17.5 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles total.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar, Junior
Michels picked up 14 tackles for loss, racking up 76 stops in all with 50 solo tackles.
Kayler Morris, North Tama, Junior
Morris ranked among the state leaders with seven interceptions on the season.
Byers Nealey, Danville, Junior
The captain of the defense at linebacker, Nealey recorded 100.5 tackles last year with 46 solos and five for loss.
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr, Junior
A threat on both sides of the ball, Ruggles picked off seven passes last year, returning three of them for touchdowns.
Gavin Stanton, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Junior
The class leader with 10.5 sacks, Stanton finished the year with 40 tackles in all and 14.5 for loss.
Gage Swan, Wayne, Junior
Swan was a threat off the defensive line, recording 19.5 tackles for loss with six sacks and 28 tackles in all.