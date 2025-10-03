Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 202 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 3, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of Friday night include a couple of ranked on ranked games with No. 7 Arrowhead going to No. 8 Mukwonago and No. 12 River Falls going to No. 11 Rice Lake. Both games will kick off at 7:00pm.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into Week 7. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
Kaukauna at No. 9 Appleton North, 7:00 PM
No. 6 Homestead at Cedarburg, 7:00 PM
No. 7 Arrowhead at No. 8 Mukwonago, 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls at No. 15 Hamilton, 7:00 PM
No. 12 River Falls at No. 11 Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
No. 25 Winneconne at Waupaca, 7:00 PM
No. 19 Grafton at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Tremper at No. 4 Franklin, 7:00 PM
Superior at No. 24 Hudson, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie East at No. 2 Waunakee, 7:00 PM
Eisenhower at No. 21 Catholic Memorial, 7:00 PM
No.22 Edgar at Iola-Scandinavia, 7:00 PM
Berlin at No. 20 Waupun, 7:00 PM
East at No. 23 Slinger, 7:00 PM
No. 18 Holmen at Baraboo, 7:00 PM
Wilmot at No. 5 Badger, 7:00 PM
South at No. 10 Notre Dame Academy, 7:00 PM
No. 3 West De Pere at Ashwaubenon, 7:00 PM
De Pere at No. 14 Bay Port, 7:00 PM
Lodi at No. 17 Darlington, 7:00 PM
No. 16 Neenah at No. 13 Kimberly, 7:00 PM
No. 1 Muskego at Kettle Moraine, 7:00 PM
View full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard
