Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
With six weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive week following a dominant 21-0 non-conference victory over previously state-ranked Brookfield East.
The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 186-69 margin, are currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 Conference standings with a 3-0 record and 5-1 overall.
Muskego's only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.
Thirteen teams in this week's top 25 rankings remain undefeated with 6-0 records.
1. Muskego (5-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Brookfield East 21-0
Next up: at Kettle Moraine, Oct. 3
2. Waunakee (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Oregon 52-20
Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East, Oct. 3
3. West De Pere (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. De Pere 35-17
Next up: at Ashwaubenon, Oct. 3
4. Franklin (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 18 Kenosha Bradford 35-0
Next up: vs. Kenosha Tremper, Oct. 3
5. Badger (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Burlington 49-14
Next up: vs. Wilmot, Oct. 3
6. Homestead (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Hartford 48-0
Next up: at Cedarburg, Oct. 3
7. Arrowhead (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Oconomowoc 38-0
Next up: at No. 8 Mukwonago, Oct. 3
8. Mukwonago (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Pewaukee 42-0
Next up: vs. No. 7 Arrowhead, Oct. 3
9. Appleton North (5-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. No. 9 Neenah 29-27
Next up: vs. Kaukauna, Oct. 3
10. Notre Dame (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Menasha 49-14
Next up: vs. Sheboygan South, Oct. 3
11. Rice Lake (6-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. New Richmond 26-23
Next up: vs. No. 12 River Falls
12. River Falls (5-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 12 Hudson 44-21
Next up: at No. 11 Rice Lake, Oct. 3
13. Kimberly (5-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Hortonville 41-7
Next up: vs. No. 15 Neenah, Oct. 3
14. Bay Port (5-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Green Bay Southwest 63-6
Next up: vs. De Pere, Oct. 3
15. Sussex Hamilton (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Marquette 29-9
Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls, Oct. 3
16. Neenah (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 22 Appleton North 29-27
Next up: at No. 13 Kimberly, Oct. 3
17. Darlington (6-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Fennimore 37-6
Next up: vs. Lodi, Oct. 3
18. Holmen (6-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Tomah 42-13
Next up: at Baraboo, Oct. 3
19. Grafton (6-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Greenfield 66-33
Next up: at Milwaukee Lutheran, Oct. 3
20. Waupun (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Wautoma 60-17
Next up: vs. Berlin, Oct. 3
21. Catholic Memorial (5-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Wauwatosa West 54-14
Next up: vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, Oct. 3
22. Edgar (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Assumption 35-0
Next up: at Iola-Scandinavia, Oct. 3
23. Slinger (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Whitefish Bay 56-39
Next up: vs. West Bend East, Oct. 3
24. Hudson (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to River Falls 41-22
Next up: vs. Superior, Oct. 3
25. Winneconne (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Xavier 42-0
Next up: at Waupaca, Oct. 3
