Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Muskego maintains its hold on No. 1 spot for second consecutive week following a dominant 21-0 non-conference victory over previously state-ranked Brookfield East

Jeff Hagenau

Muskego quarterback Joey Shaw (8) looks to pass against Arrowhead during a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, September 19, 2025, at Muskego High School in Muskego, Wisconsin.
With six weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive week following a dominant 21-0 non-conference victory over previously state-ranked Brookfield East.

The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 186-69 margin, are currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 Conference standings with a 3-0 record and 5-1 overall.

Muskego's only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.

Thirteen teams in this week's top 25 rankings remain undefeated with 6-0 records.

1. Muskego (5-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Brookfield East 21-0

Next up: at Kettle Moraine, Oct. 3

2. Waunakee (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Oregon 52-20

Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East, Oct. 3

3. West De Pere (6-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. De Pere 35-17

Next up: at Ashwaubenon, Oct. 3

4. Franklin (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. No. 18 Kenosha Bradford 35-0

Next up: vs. Kenosha Tremper, Oct. 3

5. Badger (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Burlington 49-14

Next up: vs. Wilmot, Oct. 3

6. Homestead (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Hartford 48-0

Next up: at Cedarburg, Oct. 3

7. Arrowhead (5-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Oconomowoc 38-0

Next up: at No. 8 Mukwonago, Oct. 3

8. Mukwonago (5-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Pewaukee 42-0

Next up: vs. No. 7 Arrowhead, Oct. 3

9. Appleton North (5-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. No. 9 Neenah 29-27

Next up: vs. Kaukauna, Oct. 3

10. Notre Dame (6-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Menasha 49-14

Next up: vs. Sheboygan South, Oct. 3

11. Rice Lake (6-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. New Richmond 26-23

Next up: vs. No. 12 River Falls

12. River Falls (5-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 12 Hudson 44-21

Next up: at No. 11 Rice Lake, Oct. 3

13. Kimberly (5-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Hortonville 41-7

Next up: vs. No. 15 Neenah, Oct. 3

14. Bay Port (5-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Green Bay Southwest 63-6

Next up: vs. De Pere, Oct. 3

15. Sussex Hamilton (5-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Marquette 29-9

Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls, Oct. 3

16. Neenah (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to No. 22 Appleton North 29-27

Next up: at No. 13 Kimberly, Oct. 3

17. Darlington (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Fennimore 37-6

Next up: vs. Lodi, Oct. 3

18. Holmen (6-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Tomah 42-13

Next up: at Baraboo, Oct. 3

19. Grafton (6-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Greenfield 66-33

Next up: at Milwaukee Lutheran, Oct. 3

20. Waupun (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Wautoma 60-17

Next up: vs. Berlin, Oct. 3

21. Catholic Memorial (5-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Wauwatosa West 54-14

Next up: vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, Oct. 3

22. Edgar (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Assumption 35-0

Next up: at Iola-Scandinavia, Oct. 3

23. Slinger (5-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Whitefish Bay 56-39

Next up: vs. West Bend East, Oct. 3

24. Hudson (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to River Falls 41-22

Next up: vs. Superior, Oct. 3

25. Winneconne (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Xavier 42-0

Next up: at Waupaca, Oct. 3

Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

