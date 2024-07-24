2024 Wisconsin high school football schedules released: Marquette University opens at Arrowhead
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Wisconsin high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming WIAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 WIAA state championships taking place November 21-22.
2024 Wisconsin high school football schedules for all teams in every WIAA classification are available on SBLive Wisconsin, where you can also find live Wisconsin high school football scores and much more.
2024 Wisconsin WIAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 WIAA high school football season schedule:
- August 6: First practice
- August 15: Earliest scrimmage
- August 22: Earliest games
- October 18: Lasy day for regular season games
- October 25-25: Level 1 playoffs
- November 1-2: Level 2 playoffs
- November 8-9: sectional championships
- November 15-16: state semifinals
- November 21-22: 2024 WIAA state championships*
*The 2024 WIAA state championships will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 WIAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Wisconsin high school football state champions
- Division 7: Edgar Wildcats
- Division 6: Stratford Tigers
- Division 5: Aquinas Blugolds
- Division 4: Lodi Blue Devils
- Division 3: Rice Lake Warriors
- Division 2: Badger Badgers
- Division 1: Marquette University Hilltoppers
- 8-Player: Florence Bobcats
