A dozen former Wisconsin high school baseball standouts took another step toward realizing their major league dreams during the 2026 MLB Draft.

Twelve players with Wisconsin high school ties were selected during the two-day draft in Philadelphia, led by former Janesville Craig shortstop Jake Schaffner, who was chosen 20th overall by the Boston Red Sox after helping North Carolina reach the Men's College World Series finals.

The elite group of Wisconsin players heard their name called during the prestigious, highly publicized two-day event including: Jake Schaffner, Jace Mataczynski, Tyson Grulkowski, Jack Brenner, Chance Ruby, Dominic Santarelli, Cole Selvig, Thomas Burns, Nick Williams, Marcus Kruzan, Dylan O' Connell, and Dominic Kibler.

Note: Players are listed in draft order, followed by high school and position.

20. Jake Schaffner, Janesville Craig (SS)

The former Janesville Craig standout and Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state selection was selected in the first round (No. 20 overall) by the Boston Red Sox after leading the University of North Carolina to the finals of the NCAA College Baseball World Series.

96. Jace Mataczynski, Hudson (SS)

The former Hudson standout was selected in the third round (No. 96 overall) by the Boston Red Sox. The 2026 WBCA first-team all-state selection led the Raiders to a Big Rivers Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-4 overall record.

173. Tyson Grulkowski, Muskego (RHP)

The former Muskego standout was selected in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) by the Atlanta Braves. The 2026 WBCA first-team all-state selection led the Warriors to a Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 25-5 overall record.

176. Cole Selvig, Eau Claire Regis (RHP)

The former Eau Claire Regis standout was selected in the sixth round (No. 176 overall) by the Miami Marlins. The past WBCA first-team all-state selection led the University of Minnesota to 13th place in the Big Ten Conference and 30-23 overall record this season.

202. Jack Brenner, Fond du Lac (C)

The former Fond du Lac standout was selected in the seventh round (No. 202 overall) by the Atlanta Braves. The 2026 WBCA first-team all-state selection led the Cardinals to a third-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

227. Thomas Burns, Hortonville (RHP)

The former Hortonville standout was selected in the eighth round (No. 227 overall) by the Minnesota Twins. The past WBCA first-team all-state selection helped lead the University of Texas to the eight-team NCAA College Baseball World Series and 46-15 overall record this season.

286. Nick Williams, Union Grove (OF)

The former Union Grove standout was selected in the 10th round (No. 286 overall) by the Washington Nationals. The past Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year helped lead Michigan State University to a 24-32 overall record this season.

352. Dominic Kibler, New Berlin West (C)

The former New Berlin West standout was selected in the 12th round (No. 352 overall) by the Atlanta Braves. The past WBCA all-state selection helped lead the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to a Horizon League title, a berth in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, and a 27-33 overall record.

371. Marcus Kruzan, Ashland (RHP)

The former Ashland standout was selected in the 12th round (No. 371 overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers. The past all-state selection helped lead the University of Minnesota to a 30-win season in 2026.

441. Dylan O'Connell, Eau Claire Memorial (OF)

The former Eau Claire Memorial standout was selected in the 15th round (No. 441 overall) by the Las Vegas Athletics. The past WBCA all-state selection helped lead the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to a Horizon League title, a berth in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, and a 27-33 overall record.

521. Chance Ruby, Wilmot (SS)

The former Wilmot standout was selected in the 17th round (No. 521 overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2026 WBCA first-team all-state selection led the Panthers to a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals and a 12-16 overall.

550. Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph (OF)

The former Kenosha St. Joseph standout was selected in the 18th round (No. 550) by the Seattle Mariners. The 2026 WBCA first-team all-state selection led the Lancers to a share of the Metro Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 25-7 overall record.