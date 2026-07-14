NL Cy Young Odds: Jacob Misiorowski Favored Over Cristopher Sanchez at All-Star Break

The NL Cy Young Award might have a new frontrunner for years to come in Jacob Misiorowski. The fireballer has put up a terrific first half of the season to get out ahead of the pack in the betting markets.

There are a few pitchers who could chase him down, though, especially with a few months to go in a long season.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL Cy Young Odds at the All-Star break.

2026 NL Cy Young Odds at All-Star break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacob Misiorowski: -450

Cristopher Sanchez: +550

Chris Sale: +2200

Zack Wheeler: +2200

Chase Burns: +2800

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +3000

Paul Skenes: +3500

Only seven pitchers have odds shorter than 65-1 to win the NL Cy Young Award this year, at least on DraftKings.

Misiorowski had a dominant first half to run out to a -450 price. The righthander is 10-4 with a sparkling 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 innings. Those are insane numbers, especially for a pitcher in his second MLB season.

Cristopher Sanchez certainly doesn’t have the strikeout numbers, although he’s racked up a respectable 144 punchouts in 127.1 innings this season, and he’s tied for the league lead with 11 wins and a great 2.62 ERA. The Phillies southpaw finished second in voting last year to Paul Skenes, and he’s shown that he has the stuff to get through 30-plus starts in the bigs.

Chris Sale has the second-best ERA in the league at 2.20, going 9-6 with 117 strikeouts in 98 innings. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2024, his first season in Atlanta (and in the NL), but it feels like the veteran would have to do something really special to usurp the two guys above him.

Zack Wheeler has even better numbers than Sale, going 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 innings. He hasn’t pitched enough innings to qualify among the leaders, and apparently that impacted things when making selections for the All-Star Game. Still, the veteran has been stellar this season and could be worth a stab at 22-1.

Chase Burns is another young pitcher who will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. He’s 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. In any other year, perhaps that would be good enough to get him among the favorites, but he could still garner some attention as a 28-1 longshot.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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