Arrowhead Continues To Thrive In Long-Standing Role As One Of Wisconsin's Premier Programs
The Arrowhead High School football team continues to thrive in its long-standing role as one of Wisconsin's premier programs.
Arrowhead Is Off to an Undefeated Start
Arrowhead, ranked No. 1 in High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25, remains undefeated with a 3-0 overall record.
The reigning Classic 8 Conference co-champion Warhawks have combined to outscore their first three opponents by a 98-41 margin.
The statement-making start to the 2025 season has included victories over three state-ranked teams including No. 6 Marquette (53-22), No. 4 Neenah (16-13), and No. 21 Waukesha West (29-6).
Foundation and Culture Has Been The Program's Core
For Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris, the team's success is centered around a strong foundation and winning culture that has been firmly established over the course of the past six years, following in the long-standing tradition of the storied program.
"I think it's the six years of our program being here," said Harris, in an interview with Milwaukee's TMJ4 sports reporter Rod Burks. "They've been a part of it for a long time. So it really is our culture, our group of kids, that understands our expectations and knows how to meet them. I think that's a big deal."
Arrowhead advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and finished 9-3 overall in 2024.
Warhawks Have Qualified for WIAA Playoffs 34 Times with Six State Titles
The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 34 times, winning six state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, and 2013).
The high-powered Arrowhead offense is led by 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior starting quarterback Nolan Hanson, who has completed 31 of 48 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns through three games this season.
"I just have to give a lot of credit to a lot of guys around me because it's a whole team effort," said Hanson, of the team's early success. "Obviously, there's a lot of pressure playing quarterback at Arrowhead, but I think I handle it pretty well."
A Strong Running Game Leads the Arrowshead Offense
The strong running back trio of senior All-Classic 8 first-team selection Jacob Siner (32 attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns), junior Jebari Craig (36 attempts for 246 and three touchdowns), and sophomore Devin Nettles (22 attempts for 105 yards and one touchdown), have provided speed, versatility, and depth out of the backfield.
Senior Ryan Heiman (nine catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns), junior Logan Crowley (eight catches for 103 yards and one touchdown), and senior Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection and All-Classic 8 first-team selection Harper Hughes (four catches for 33 yards), are the team's top wide receivers.
Senior inside linebacker Brendan Foley, a WFCA all-state selection, All-Classic 8 first-team selection, and the defending Classic 8 Defensive Player of the Year, has anchored the aggressive defense with a team-best 24 tackles and two sacks. Junior All-Classic 8 honorable mention defensive back Evan Wozniak (14.5 tackles), and junior linebacker Adrian Elrod (10.5 tackles) have also been heavy contributors.
"It starts with film, honestly," Foley said. "In the film room, getting tendencies, getting your reads right, a lot of the little stuff before the physicality, making tackles, and working on that stuff. So for me, a lot of it is mental and being a step ahead of everyone else mentally."
Wozniak, also a first-team all-conference punter, and senior All-Classic 8 honorable mention kicker Cam Deboer, have made a strong, consistent impact on special teams.
The road to a Classic 8 title and potential playoff berth figures to be a challenging one with upcoming matchups versus fierce state-ranked rivals on the horizon, including a critical four-game stretch with No. 17 Muskego (Sept. 19), No. 7 Classic 8 co-champion Oconomowoc (Sept. 26), No. 18 Mukwonago (Oct. 3), and No. 20 Sussex Hamilton (Oct. 10).
Arrowhead is scheduled to host Pewaukee, 2-1, in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at Taraska Stadium's Pfeiffer Memorial Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
