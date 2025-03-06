Brookfield Co-op boys hockey team remains on determined quest for elusive Wisconsin (WIAA) state championship
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Brookfield Co-op boys hockey team remains on a mission to win its first Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 1 state championship.
Top-seeded Brookfield, 24-3 overall, is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Edgewood in a state semifinal matchup at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
The Classic 8 Conference champion Stars, who will be making their second consecutive state tournament appearance, advanced with a dominant 4-0 victory over fierce, intra-league rival and traditional state powerhouse Arrowhead in a sectional semifinal.
Brookfield head coach Greg Copeland's battle-tested team finished as the state runner-up last year, falling to Notre Dame 3-1 in the championship game March 2, 2024. The high-powered Stars are riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak heading into the tournament and have combined to outscore their opponents by a 61-23 margin during that stretch.
The Stars generated seven or more goals 13 times during the regular season, maintaining a critical, confidence-building 43-21 scoring advantage in the first period.
Brookfield's offensive attack has been powered by the experienced quartet consisting of Hamilton senior forward Connor Hillig (45 goals/46 assists), Menomonee Falls junior forward Cooper Simon (33 goals/55 assists), Brookfield East senior forward Adam Sexton (22 goals/29 assists), and Brookfield East senior forward Parker Dysart (22 goals/27 assists).
The stingy Stars' defense has limited the opposition to three goals or less in 20 games this season, recording three shutouts in the process. Menomonee Falls junior goalie Brady Ferrell has been a consistent, stabilizing force throughout the season, posting a 15-2 record with 424 saves, 45 goals allowed, and .904 save percentage in playing 879 minutes.
Edgewood, the Badger Conference champion, will be making its third state appearance in the last four years. The Crusaders advanced with a 6-0 victory over Verona in a sectional final.
Second-seeded Wausau West is slated to take on third-seeded, two-time defending state champion Notre Dame, in the other D1 semifinal Friday at 2 p.m.
