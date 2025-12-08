Vote: Who is Wisconsin's Top Returning Scoring Threat In Girls Basketball Entering 2025-26 Season?
With the highly anticipated, action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball season underway, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding returning players and cast your vote for the best in the state.
We begin by looking at 15 of the most prolific individual scoring threats from throughout the state in 2024-2025.
There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results/accolades are from the 2024-2025 season as compiled by Bound.com, WBCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Kylie Butler, Argyle-Pecatonica, senior
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state honorable mention selection and All-Six Rivers first-team selection averaged 22.5 points per game as Argyle-Pecatonica tied for second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D4 regional finals, and finished the season with a 22-4 overall record.
Josie Christian, Lomira, sophomore
The WBCA Division 4 all-state honorable mention selection and All-Flyway first-team selection averaged 22.8 points per game as Lomira placed fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D4 regional finals, and finished with a 17-9 overall record.
Aubryn Clark, Rhinelander, junior
The All-Great Northern honorable mention selection averaged 21.5 points per game as Rhinelander tied for third in the league standings, advanced to WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs, and finished with a 13-12 overall record.
Laila Collier-White, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
The All-Metro Classic first-team selection averaged 20.3 points per game as Racine St. Catherine's placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and finished the season with a 17-9 overall record.
Jessiah Collins, Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon, junior
The All-Milwaukee City (Gold Division) first-team selection averaged 24.2 points per game as Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon placed fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional playoffs, and finished the season with a 16-8 overall record.
EllaMay Cooper, Regis, junior
The WBCA Division 4 first-team all-state selection and All-Cloverbelt (West Division) first-team selection averaged 24.2 points per game as Regis earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the WIAA D4 regional playoffs, and finished the season 19-7 overall.
Mya Dernbach, Almond-Bancroft, senior
The WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention selection and All-Central Wisconsin (South Division) first-team selection averaged 21 points per game as Almond-Bancroft placed fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D5 regional finals, and finished with a 20-7 overall record.
Ady Ketterhagen, Oostburg, senior
The WBCA Division 3 first-team all-state selection and All-Big East (South Division) first-team selection averaged 22.5 points per game as Oostburg claimed the league championship, won the WIAA D3 state title, and finished with a 28-2 overall record.
Rowan Klesmit, Neenah, senior
The WBCA Division 1 first-team all-state selection and All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection averaged 22.7 points per game as Neenah tied for second place in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D1 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 19-8 overall record.
Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead, senior
The WBCA Division 1 first-team all-state selection and All-Classic 8 first-team selection averaged 26.3 points per game as Arrowhead earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA D1 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.
Leah Nordin, Shawano, senior
The WBCA Division 2 first-team all-state selection and All-Bay first-team selection averaged 24.6 points per game as Shawano placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D2 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 21-6 overall record.
Nyajuacni Riak, Madison La Follette, sophomore
The WBCA Division 1 first-team all-state selection and All-Big Eight first-team selection averaged 24.2 points per game as Madison La Follette tied for third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D1 regional playoffs, and finished the season with a 13-10 overall record.
Allyah Schwem, Viroqua, sophomore
The All-Coulee honorable mention selection averaged 22.5 points per game as Viroqua tied for fourth place in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional playoffs.
Jada Seubert, Stevens Point, junior
The WBCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention selection and All-Wisconsin Valley first-team selection averaged 21.4 points per game as Stevens Point won a league championship, advanced to the WIAA D1 sectionals, and finished the season with a 22-5 overall record.
Adaline Sheplee, Rice Lake, senior
The WBCA Division 2 first-team all-state selection and All-Big Rivers first-team selection averaged 23.7 points per game as Rice Lake placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D2 state semifinals, and finished with a 23-6 overall record.
About Our Athlete Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com