De Pere Co-op Delivers Dominant Effort To Capture Wisconsin (WIAA) State Girls Hockey Championship
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The top-seeded De Pere Co-op high school girls hockey team completed a magical season with a dominant 8-0 victory over the second-seeded and defending champion D.C. Everest Co-op in the finals of the Wisconsin (WIAA) state tournament at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena on Saturday.
It was the second state championship in the last three years for the high-octane De Pere Co-op, which finished the season with a statement-making 27-1 overall record. The team (also affectionately known as the Bay Area Ice Bears) advanced to the title game with Thursday's quarterfinal victory over the fourth-seeded Sun Prairie West Co-op (4-0).
The standout collective effort took on added significance as it avenged a stinging 4-3 loss to D.C. Everest in the 2024 state finals.
The Bay Area Ice Bears, making their fifth trip to the tournament, combined to outscore their two opponents by a 12-0 margin en route to the third state title in team history.
Pulaski junior forward Faye Brunke scored a state finals record four goals and contributed two assists to lead the De Pere Co-op. De Pere senior forward Rachael Beeck, De Pere senior forward Julianne Bradford, Ashwaubenon senior forward Emily Bill, and Bay Port sophomore forward Lily Lyons, each added a goal. Bill also collected a team-best four assists.
West De Pere sophomore goalie Reese Spiering was a stabilizing force throughout the contest, registering 16 saves to preserve a shutout.
The D.C. Everest Co-op (also known as the Central Wisconsin Storm), which ended the season 23-6 overall, advanced to the finals with a hard-fought victory over the third-seeded Eau Claire North Co-op in Thursday's semifinals (4-3).
