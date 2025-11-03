High School

Deacon Ward of Greendale Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Edge Rusher of 2025

Ward earned 51% of the vote to outdistance Lake Country Lutheran senior Adam Anderson, who placed second with 27%

Deacon Ward of Greendale has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Edge Rusher of 2025
Congratulations to Greendale senior Deacon Ward for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning edge rusher of 2025.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 16 explosive edge rushers from throughout the state) Oct. 26-Nov. 1, the Greendale standout came out on top.

The All-Woodland honorable mention selection helped lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 standings, and a 6-5 overall record.

Ward received 51% of the vote to claim top honors, Lake Country Lutheran senior Adam Anderson finished second (27%), Janesville Parker senior Cody Slater took third (11%), and Catholic Memorial junior Isaac Miller was fourth (5%). There were 8,702 votes registered in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

