Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Girls Wrestling's Top Competitor This Season?
With the increasingly popular Wisconsin high school girls wrestling season kicked into overdrive, its time to take a look at some of the best athletes in the state and let you determine who is the best of the best.
It's time to take a look at the powerful, high-caliber WIAA girls division, including the currently No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of the 12 respective weight classes.
With there being hundreds of wrestlers throughout Wisconsin, these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until February 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Wrestlers are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Wisconsin Grappler.com; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Dilynn Albrecht, Milton, sophomore
The Milton sophomore has a 27-2 overall record at 100 pounds and is coming off a third-place finish at the WIAA state individual tournament in 2025.
Angie Bianchi, Two Rivers, senior
The Two Rivers senior has a 15-0 overall record at 120 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 114 (2023), title at 114 (2024), and title at 120 (2025).
Carley Ceshker, Badger, senior
The Badger senior has a 17-0 overall record at 138 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a title at 126 (2023), title at 138 (2024), and second-place finish at 138 (2025).
Dealya Collins, Mineral Point, senior
The Mineral Point senior has a 33-2 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a third-place finish at 126 (2023), second-place finish at 120 (2024), and a second-place finish at 126 (2025).
Riley Hanrahan, Black River Falls-Alma, junior
The Black River Falls-Alma junior has a 16-0 overall record at 145 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 132 (2024) and title at 138 (2025).
Brooke Huffman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, junior
The Wittenberg-Birnamwood junior has a 39-0 overall record at 185 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including titles (2024) and (2025).
Kimura Hutter, Adams-Friendship, junior
The Adams-Friendship junior has a 32-2 overall record at 165 pounds and is coming off a WIAA state individual tournament title (2025).
Madi Peach, Milton, senior
The Milton senior has a 23-0 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a third-place finish at 114 (2023), title at 126 (2024), and title at 126 (2025).
Izabella Riebe, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior
The Wisconsin Lutheran senior has a 30-0 overall record at 235 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish (2023), third-place finish (2024), and fourth-place finish (2025).
McKenzie Simonson, McDonell Central, senior
The McDonell Central Catholic senior has a 30-5 overall record at 107 pounds and is coming off a WIAA state individual tournament appearance at 100 (2024) and a third-place sectional finish (2025).
Brynlee Vaughan, Wautoma-Wild Rose, sophomore
The Wautoma-Wild Rose sophomore has a 35-0 overall record at 152 pounds and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the WIAA state individual tournament (2025).
Taylor Whiting, Lena, senior
The Lena senior, ranked No. 1 nationally in her weight class, has a 5-0 overall record at 114 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including titles at 107 (2023), 107 (2024), and 114 (2025).
