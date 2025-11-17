High School

Devin Nettles of Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Nettles earned 50% of the vote to outdistance Muskego sophomore Bryson Hoeffler, who finished second with 36%

Jeff Hagenau

Arrowhead running back Devin Nettles (2) tries to elude Muskego linebacker Xavier Witkowski (6) in a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, September 19, 2025.
Arrowhead running back Devin Nettles (2) tries to elude Muskego linebacker Xavier Witkowski (6) in a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, September 19, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Arrowhead sophomore running back Devin Nettles for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 12-Nov. 16), consisting of 15 top individual performancesthroughout the state, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.

Nettles rushed 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded No. 7-ranked Warhawks defeated second-seeded No. 12-ranked Sussex Hamilton 34-24 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game Nov. 7.

Nettles received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego sophomore Bryson Hoeffler finished second (36%), and Lake Country Lutheran senior Connor Lubbers took third (7%). The were 3,329 votes registered in the poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin