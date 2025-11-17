Devin Nettles of Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Arrowhead sophomore running back Devin Nettles for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 12-Nov. 16), consisting of 15 top individual performancesthroughout the state, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.
Nettles rushed 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded No. 7-ranked Warhawks defeated second-seeded No. 12-ranked Sussex Hamilton 34-24 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game Nov. 7.
Nettles received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego sophomore Bryson Hoeffler finished second (36%), and Lake Country Lutheran senior Connor Lubbers took third (7%). The were 3,329 votes registered in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com