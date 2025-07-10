Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top High School Girls Track and Field Athlete of 2025?
With the thrilling Wisconsin high school girls track and field season completed, it's time to take a look back at some of the outstanding individual performances and cast your vote for the best athlete in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding track and field competitors in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! The challenging season culminated with the memorable, long-standing WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7.
Voting remains open until July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Eva Akpandja, Edgewood, sophomore
The Edgewood sophomore claimed an individual championship in the shot put (42-3 1/4) at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Avery Bott, Arrowhead, junior
The standout junior won an individual championship in the 200-meter dash (23.87), was second in the 400 (55.96), and finished third in the 100 (11.95) to help lead Arrowhead to its second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state team title.
Addy Duellman, Cochrane-Fountain City, junior
The battle-tested junior won an individual state title in the 3,200-meter run (10:35.96) to lead Cochrane-Fountain City to its first WIAA Division 3 state team title in program history.
Megan Egstad, Sun Prairie East, junior
The hard-working junior won individual titles in the 400 (1:19.30), 800 (2:44.92), and shot put (including a state record of 16-5) as Sun Prairie East claimed its second consecutive WIAA state wheelchair team championship.
Sydney Falkowski, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, junior
The Kettle Moraine Lutheran junior won the 400-meter run (55.42) and anchored the first-place state-record breaking 4x400 relay team (3:52.73) at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Celia Gentile, Neenah, sophomore
The Neenah sophomore claimed WIAA Division 1 state individual championships in the long jump (19-6 1/2), and triple jump (40-2 1/2).
Maci Heise, Wausau West, junior
The Wausau West junior won a WIAA Division 1 state individual championship in the 300-meter hurdles (42.79).
Claire Helmila, Freedom, senior
The standout senior won an individual state title in the 800 (2:12.76) to lead Freedom, which claimed its second straight WIAA Division 2 team championship and third overall.
Peyton Keller, Port Washington, junior
The Port Washington junior won an individual title in the high jump (5-6) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Thea Kral, Ashwaubenon, senior
The Ashwaubenon senior won state individual titles in the shot put (47-2 1/4) and discus (156-8) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Charlize-Trinity McKenzie, Cedarburg, junior
The Cedarburg junior claimed WIAA Division 1 state individual championships in the 800 (2:08.13) and 1,600 (4:45.48).
Erin Moore, Lourdes Academy, senior
The senior claimed WIAA Division 3 individual state championships in the 800 (2:10.98), and 1,600 (4:53.70) as Lourdes Academy placed second overall.
Analena Peterson, Catholic Memorial, senior
The talented Catholic Memorial senior won WIAA Division 2 state individual titles in the 100 (12.06) and established a state-meet record in the 200 (24.19).
Nicole Repka, Verona, senior
The Verona senior captured a WIAA Division 1 state individual state title in the 400 (54.53) and anchored the winning 4x400 relay (3:52.62).
Kyenret Rinkam, Brookfield Central, sophomore
The Brookfield Central sophomore standout claimed a prestigious WIAA Division 1 state individual championship in the 100 (11.88).
Alena Sanfelippo, Fall Creek, senior
The Fall Creek senior won the pole vault (11-9) to become a three-time WIAA Division 3 state champion in the event.
Elise Schroeder, Arrowhead, junior
The Arrowhead junior earned her second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual title in the pole vault (12-6). She capped the season by winning an exhilarating individual title in the event at the Nike Outdoor Nationals (13-8 1/2).
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott, junior
The Cadott junior won WIAA Division 3 state championships in the 400 (state record of 55.53), 100 hurdles (state record of 14.48), and long jump (18-4).
Bella Thomas, Assumption, junior
The Assumption junior won the 100 (12.18) for the third straight year at the WIAA Division 3 state meet.
Elletta Uddin, Osceola, junior
The Osceola junior won WIAA Division 2 state individual championships in the 100 hurdles (state record of 13.98), 300 hurdles (state record of 42.56), and the long jump (18-5 3/4). She became a three-time D2 state champion in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
