Texas High Schooler Sets 800-Meter Under-18 World Record, Qualifies for World Championships
In a few short weeks, Cooper Lutkenhaus will be beginning his junior year at Northwest High School in suburban Fort Worth. Just a few weeks into his semester, he'll be flying across the world to Tokyo to compete for the United States in the World Athletics Championships, after qualifying with a record-shattering performance at Sunday's USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Lutkenhaus, who just began running track three years ago according to Runner's World, finished second in the 800-meter with a scorching time of 1:42.27, shattering the world record for a runner under 18. He finished a hair behind champion Donavan Brazier (1:42.16), running the fourth best time in U.S. history. He also broke his own personal record in the 800 by three seconds.
Among those that the rising high school junior beat in the race are Josh Hoey, the American indoor record-holder and reigning indoor world champion in the 800-meter, and Olympians Bryce Hoppel and Brandon Miller.
“Just making the team, running that fast this young, it’s special,” Lutkenhaus said after the race, per Runner's World, adding that he followed his plan to kick into gear in the final 250 meters, during which he overcame some of America's most celebrated runners.
Steve Magness, a distance running and performance coach and author who published The Science of Running in 2014, called Lutkenhaus's race "the most impressive athletic feat in history" given his age and experience.
With a top-three finish and a time under 1:44:50, Lutkenhaus punches a ticket to Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships, which will run from Sept. 13–21.