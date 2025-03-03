Energized Champions Crowned At Pressure-Packed Wisconsin (WIAA) State Boys Individual Wrestling Tournament
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school boys individual wrestling tournament came to an exciting, pressure-packed conclusion Saturday night as it crowned its champions in Division 1, 2 and 3 at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center.
A combined total of 42 individuals captured state titles in the prestigious three-day tournament, including 31 top-seeded wrestlers.
Danny Heiser, a senior from Evansville, and Kenosha St. Joseph senior Co' Ji Campbell, became four-time champions. With the statement-making effort, the duo joined an elite group of 31 wrestlers in state history to accomplish the feat.
Heiser claimed the D2 title at 157 pounds, winning by technical fall 19-2 to finish the season with a 52-0 overall record. Campbell earned the D3 title at 126 pounds with a 9-2 decision to end the season 54-0.
Hudson senior Liam Neitzel, Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert, Fennimore senior Tristan Steldt, and Dodgeville junior Haakon Peterson each won their third titles.
Neitzel won the D1 championship at 132 and Wolbert followed with a title at 144, each finishing 58-1 overall. Steldt earned a gold medal in D2 at 165 to conclude the season 39-3. Peterson won the D2 title at 144 to finish 53-0.
Seven wrestlers earned their second titles including: Wilmot sophomore William DuChemin, D1 at 113 (46-4), Neenah senior Jacob Herm, D1 at 165 (53-1); Kaukauna junior Liam Crook, D1 at 175 (51-1); Darlington/Blackhawk senior Owen Seffrood, D2 at 150 (47-0); Pecatonica/Argyle's Aidan Gruenenfelder, D3 at 120 (59-0); Glenwood City senior Wyatt Unser, D3 138 (45-0) and Mineral Point senior Kade Rule, D3 at 175 (51-3).
Four other wrestlers completing undefeated seasons in winning a first title were: Union Grove sophomore Camden Rugg, D1 at 106 (49-0); Pewaukee senior Caleb Cady, D1 at 157 (37-0); Marathon junior Blake Underwood, D3 at 113 (50-0) and Auburndale senior Colton Weiler, D3 at 150 (56-0).
WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE BOYS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Where: University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
Championship Matches
Division 1
106: Camden Rugg (Union Grove) def. Jack Falk (Pulaski) by technical fall 15-0
113: William DuChemin (Wilmot) def. Treynor Curtin (Reedsburg) by major decision 14-5
120: Ethan Bast (West Bend West) def. Owen Wathke (Bay Port) by major decision 10-2
126: Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco) def. Maximus Hay (Brown Deer) 6-1 (OT)
132: Liam Neitzel (Hudson) def. Mycah Beckett (De Pere) by technical fall 19-3
138: Devin Bobzien (Milton) def. Edwin Schroeder (Oshkosh West) by decision 2-0
144: Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc) def. Luke Kamish (New Richmond) by decision 4-2
150: Nolan Skebba (Hortonville) def. Eli Rabideau (Germantown) by major decision 10-0
157: Caleb Cady (Pewaukee) def. Declan Koch (Neenah) by decision 5-3
165: Jacob Herm (Neenah) def. Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail) by major decision 14-0
175: Liam Crook (Kaukauna) def. Eli Leonard (Mount Horeb) by decision 8-7
190: Guy Fraley (Homestead) def. Owen Sjoberg (Watertown) by decision 7-1
215: Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington) def. Ayden Grulke (Hartford) by technical fall 20-3
285: Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids) def. Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer) by decision 10-4
Division 2
106: Collin Frey (Evansville) def. Trennon Holzer (Saint Croix) by decision 14-8
113: Kolten Bollig (Evansville) pinned Shane Rochon (Dodgeville) 4:39
120: Lane Andersen (Amery) def. Colton Koss (Gale-Ettrick) by decision 4-0
126: Blake Endres (Belleville) def. Aidan Peters (Seymour) by major decision 13-3
132: Peter Tomazevic (Freedom) def. Brady Collins (East Troy) by major decision 16-3
138: Ethan Immel (Kewaskum) def. Dylan Weigel (Belmont) by decision 7-3
144: Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville) def. Hudzon Sebesta-Opel (Neillsville) by technical fall 16-1
150: Owen Seffrood (Darlington) def. Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum) by decision 4-2
157: Danny Heiser (Evansville) def. Gunnar Johnson (Gale-Ettrick) by technical fall 19-2
165: Tristan Steldt (Fennimore) def. Steven Kielpikowski (Denmark) by major decision 10-0
175: Micah Kuchta (Coleman) def. Nick Trepanier (Oconto Falls) by major decision 16-2
190: Ben Kienbaum (Kiel) def. Max Matthias (Two Rivers) 12-9 (OT)
215: Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien) def. Cael Leisgang (Seymour) by major decision 12-0
285: Hunter Vander Heide (Freedom) def. Jack Simmons (Prairie du Chien) by technical fall 21-5
Division 3
106: Reegan Roy (Waubeno/Laona) def. Jaydon Le Noble (Weyauwega-Fremont) by decision 2-1
113: Blake Underwood (Marathon) def. Parker Spierings (Brillion) by decision 5-2
120: Aidan Gruenenfelde (Pecatonica/Argyle) def. Braden Johnson (Cumberland) by decison 6-5
126: Co' Ji Campbell (Kenosha St. Joseph) def. Lukas Orloff (Pecatonica/Argyle) by decision 9-2
132: Cale Quaintance (Marathon) def. Lakota Brewer (Riverdale) by major decision 9-1
138: Wyatt Unser (Glenwood City) def. Brody Miess (Riverdale) by decision 7-4 (OT)
144: Roen Carey (Mineral Point) def. Ty Dennee (Crandon) by major decision 11-0
150: Colton Weiler (Auburndale) def. Collin Hamm (Weyauwega-Fremont) by technical fall 17-1
157: Tyson Imhoff (Iowa-Grant) def. Ashton Meister (Poynette) by major decision 11-3
165: Jaxon Busse (Iowa-Grant) def. Blake Carton (Shiocton) by major decision 8-0
175: Kade Rule (Mineral Point) def. Nash Banko (Oostburg) by decision 9-5
190: Carter Lueck (Stratford) def. William Becker (Pardeeville) by decision 7-4
215: Wesley Egan (Parkview) pinned Illijah Sanchez (Shiocton) 3:07
285: Grant Matthews (Riverdale) pinned Bode Brokopp (Iowa-Grant) 3:37
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com