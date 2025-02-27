Explosive Field Of Talent To Take Spotlight at Wisconsin (WIAA) State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin high school girls wrestling will step into the bright spotlight during the prestigious, three-day Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) state individual tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on Feb. 27-March 1.
Individual winners and second-place finishers in each of 12 weight classes from eight sectionals held last weekend qualified for state.
New Berlin Eisenhower and Wisconsin Lutheran lead the impressive, talented field with five qualifiers each. Horicon, Hudson, Milton and Neenah each have four competitors.
The strong 192-wrestler group includes 12 returning champions. A total of 123 programs will be represented in the tournament.
Hailie Krueger, a senior from New London, headlines the list of top returning qualifiers and is seeking to become the first wrestler in girls state history to win four consecutive individual state championships. Krueger is currently undefeated at 152 pounds with a 46-0 overall record.
Championship matches will take place Saturday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Where: University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
When: Feb. 27-March 1
RETURNING CHAMPIONS
100 pounds - Brooke Corrigan, senior, (De Pere) (7-0)
107 - Ava Gardner, senior, (Marshfield) (33-2)
114 - Taylor Whiting, junior, (Lena) (13-0)
120 - Angie Bianchi, junior, (Two Rivers) (23-0); Emjay Neumann, junior, (Manitowoc Lincoln) (39-4)
126 - Madi Peach, junior, (Milton) (37-0)
132 - Lillie Banks, junior, (Menasha) (42-1)
138 - Carley Ceshker, junior, (Badger) (32-0)
145 - Harlow Skenandore, sophomore (Pulaski) (26-0)
152 - Hailie Krueger, senior, (New London) (46-0)
185 - Brooke Huffman, sophomore, (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) (30-0)
235 - Madison Burns, senior, Ashland, (34-0)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com