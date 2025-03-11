First-Time Champions Crowned At Spirited, Tension-Filled Wisconsin (WIAA) State Boys Hockey Tournament
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Edgewood and Tomahawk boys high school hockey teams each hoisted championship trophies at the conclusion of the thrilling Wisconsin (WIAA) state tournament at Bob Suter's Legacy20Arena on Saturday.
It was the first state title in program history for fourth-seeded Edgewood, which defeated third-seeded two-time defending Division 1 champion Notre Dame in the finals 5-2. The Crusaders, who finished the season with a 23-6 overall record, became the first No. 4-seed in state tournament history to win a championship.
With the score deadlocked 1-1 at the end of the first period, Edgewood answered with two goals in both the second and third periods to ensure a victory. Senior forward Davis Halbleib and junior forward Owen Koch each scored two goals to lead an aggressive offensive attack. Junior forward Owen Porter had the other goal for the Crusaders.
Senior goalie Hayden Reuhl registered 24 saves, including eight in the third period, to help preserve a victory.
Junior forward Owen Atkinson and sophomore forward Andrew Ostermann each scored a goal for Notre Dame, which ended the season 19-9 overall. The Tritons advanced to the finals with an 8-4 semifinal victory over second-seeded Wausau West.
Edgewood's memorable, hard-fought journey to the championship game was powered with a dramatic, triple-overtime upset of the top-seeded Brookfield Co-op in Friday's semifinals (5-4). Koch scored what proved to be the decisive, unassisted goal at the 6:08 mark of the third extra period.
Top-seeded Tomahawk defeated the second-seeded Amery Co-op team 5-3 in the D2 championship game Saturday, earning its first state title in program history. Freshman forward Jett Reilly contributed two goals and two assists to lead the Hatchets, who finished the season 22-6-1 overall and advanced with a victory (3-2) over fourth-seeded McFarland in Thursday's semifinals. Senior forward Sawyer Hanna, junior forward Jonah Dickens and sophomore forward Brayden Lamer, each added a goal. Senior goalie Trevor Seliskar finished with 22 saves, including 10 in the third period.
Junior defender Elliot Greene, sophomore forward Logan Doten, and freshman forward Gavin Humpal, each scored a goal for the Amery Co-op, which finished 24-4 overall. The Warriors advanced to the championship with a semifinal victory over the third-seeded Somerset-St.Croix Falls Co-op (4-2).
