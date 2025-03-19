Former Brookfield Central Basketball Standout Soaring High With Marquette Golden Eagles
Former Brookfield Central High School boys basketball standout David Joplin has delivered in his share of big college basketball games over the course of an exhilarating four-year collegiate career at Marquette University.
Whether driving hard through the lane for an aggressive inside basket, hitting long-range buzzer-beating shots from the perimeter, or making strong, critical plays at the defensive end, Joplin's transformation from highly-touted high school star to a proven starter for the high-profile, tradition-rich, nationally recognized Golden Eagles has been impressive.
Joplin, an imposing 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior forward and sharpshooter, plans to build on that winning mindset as the Marquette men's basketball team prepares for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles, 23-10 overall, received an at-large bid and are scheduled to face No. 10-seeded New Mexico in the opening round of the South Region at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday at 6:25 p.m.
It will be the fourth consecutive trip to the Big Dance for Marquette, which advanced for the 37th time in program history (highlighted by 17 Sweet 16 appearances, three trips to the Final Four, one runner-up finish, and a national championship under legendary head coach Al McGuire in 1977).
Last year, Marquette advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.
Joplin is currently second on the team in scoring behind fellow senior Cam Jones, averaging 13.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds in making 33 starts this season. He delivered a season-high 30 points with seven 3-pointers in an 85-83 Big East Conference road victory over DePaul on Jan. 4.
He has been an integral contributor to the team's success, starting a combined 70 games the last two seasons, earning All-Big East Third-Team honors while helping lead Marquette to an inspired 89-87 victory over Xavier in the quarterfinals of this year's conference tournament.
Joplin originally committed to play for the University of Texas for then head coach Shaka Smart, ultimately staying in state and following him to Marquette as an incoming freshman. Under Smart's patient tutelage, he has developed into a consistent force, earning the Big East Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore in 2022-2023 and eventually a spot in the starting five the last two seasons.
"Our class name is the 'Guardians' because we were the group that came in when the coaching change happened and started the new era in Marquette basketball," said Joplin, in a Senior Day interview with Marquette University Communications. "We feel pretty good about the culture. This is our last year so it's our job to leave the program in the best way possible."
During his senior season at Brookfield Central in 2020-2021, Joplin averaged 25.6 ppg., 10.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists under the guidance of energetic veteran head coach Dan Wandrey, earning Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year and unanimous first-team all-state honors in the process. The three-time all-state selection and former top-100 national recruit, helped lead the Lancers to their first WIAA Division 1 state championship in program history (as a sophomore).
"I want to be remembered at Marquette as a winner," added Joplin, a native of Milwaukee, Wis. "Being from here, as a little kid I never thought this would ever happen. I'm here, playing in my hometown with my parents behind the bench every game, and have the chance to become one of the winningest players in the history of the program. To be able to do that with my brothers has been a blessing. I'm super excited about it so we're just going to go after it. "
