Leah Nordin of Shawano Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat For 2025-2026
Congratulations to Shawano senior guard/forward Leah Nordin for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Dec. 8-Dec. 15), consisting of 15 top individual players from throughout the state, the Shawano standout came out on top.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 first-team all-state selection, All-Bay first-team selection, and University of Wisconsin recruit averaged 24.6 points per game as the Hawks placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA D2 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 21-6 overall record.
Nordin received 68% of the vote to claim top honors and Regis junior EllaMay Cooper finished second (28%). There were 3,523 votes registered in the 15-player poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com