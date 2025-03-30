Former Muskego High School three-time state football champion close to realizing NFL dream
Nearly every hungry, young high school football player has envisioned what it would be like to someday hear their name announced during the NFL Draft.
For Hunter Wohler, a former three-time state champion for Muskego High School who went on to play at the collegiate level with the University of Wisconsin, that long-awaited childhood dream could soon become a reality.
Following a strong showing during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., in late February, Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound safety, is projected to be a potential mid-to-late-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Green Bay, Wis., (home of the legendary Green Bay Packers) April 24-April 26.
“I was very blessed to play four years there,” said Wohler, of his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal's Dominique Yates at the NFL Combine. “Growing up in Wisconsin, it was kind of a dream for me since I started playing ball. It’s a blessing to be here and be able to represent Wisconsin.”
Having grown up as a Packers fan, the thought of being drafted in a glitzy, once-in-a-lifetime event at Lambeau Field is special for Wohler, a native of Muskego, Wis., (located in southeast Wisconsin, approximately two hours away from Green Bay).
“That never would've crossed my mind,” Wohler said. “Honestly, it’s special because I don’t think in my lifetime the draft will ever be in Green Bay again. It’s definitely special being from Wisconsin, playing in Wisconsin, and to have the opportunity to have my name called in Wisconsin as well.”
The former four-star recruit, two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Player of the Year, and 2021 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, amassed 355 tackles and nine interceptions during his standout, highlight-reel high school career. He helped power Muskego (under the guidance of veteran head coach Ken Krause) to three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championships (2018, 2019, and 2020), including a statement-making perfect 37-0 overall record during his three varsity seasons.
Wohler went on to appear in 43 games over the course of his memorable, strong four-year collegiate career for Wisconsin. The instinctive, hard-hitting safety started his final two seasons and developed into a reliable, punishing defensive force, finishing with 229 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two sacks.
Wohler's best season came as a junior in 2023 when he earned All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, registering 120 tackles (the most for a Wisconsin defensive back since 1991), two interceptions, and one sack. He led the nation's defensive backs with 74 solo tackles, the most in a single season for a Badger since 2001.
"Going from high school and never really losing at all, to getting in college and having some ups and downs you learn to handle adversity and become a leader during those tumultuous times," said Wohler, in a press conference at the NFL Combine. "It was definitely tough at times but it teaches you lessons needed at the next level. Every week you're playing really, really, good competition so it's important to be able to reset each and every day when walking in the locker room. There were just a lot of great life lessons that came out of my four years in college."
Despite his championship experience, determination and passion for the game, the winning background on his impressive resume didn't translate to team success at the collegiate level during his highly anticipated senior year. Wisconsin finished 5-7 overall, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive winning seasons.
Over the course of his four years, Wohler played under three different head coaches (Paul Chryst, interim coach Jim Leonhard, and current coach Luke Fickell), two defensive coordinators, and three position coaches.
The mental toughness, patience, and versatility required to adjust to the difficult coaching changes was something that will be beneficial entering the unpredictable world of professional football.
"Having had three different position coaches while I was there, two different coordinators and two different playbooks, it’s not always the most fun having to transition and build those new relationships, but it’s a bit of a blessing in disguise," Wohler said. "You’re forced to learn a new playbook. You’re forced to be thrown in these new positions that maybe you haven’t played before.
"Having three different coaches, I’m able to see the game at a different light. You kind of build up a bunch of resources and different angles to see the game and improve as you move forward."
With the talent and depth contained on every NFL roster, the humble, hard-working team-oriented Wohler fully realizes that it will take time to build a lasting reputation at the next level. Regardless of any particular team or round selected, it will be about competing with heart every time stepping on the field and making the most of the opportunity.
“It’s a great opportunity to make your name known,” Wohler added. “Even if you don’t have a starting role coming into Week 1 of the season, make some plays on special teams, you get noticed and gives you a chance to play some serious, meaningful snaps on defense. I’m fully aware I’ll have to play special teams, and I love it.”
With the mindset of a proven champion, perseverance of a battle-tested warrior, and love of the game, Wohler's NFL dreams could very well come true in a few short weeks. Only time will tell where the next phase of his football journey will take him.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com