Golden Glide: Wisconsin Native Jordan Stolz Shatters Olympic Record in Winning 500 meters
It was another golden, record-shattering day for Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.
The 21-year-old long-track speedskating phenom from Kewaskum, Wis., won the men's 500 meters in a time of 33.77 seconds to establish a memorable, statement-making Olympic record at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on Saturday.
Stolz's fist-pumping, victory-clinching time was nearly a half second faster than the prior mark set by Gao Tingyu of China (34.32) during the Beijing Games in 2022.
With the history-making individual performance, Stolz claimed his second consecutive gold medal and became the first American man to win the event on the Olympic level since Joey Cheek in 2006.
The feat took on added historical significance as he is currently the only member of Team USA to capture multiple gold medals at the Milano Cortina Games and joins the elite company of Eric Heiden and Bonnie Blair as the only Americans to win the 500m and 1000m at the same Olympics, according to a story by NBC's Julia Yohe.
Stolz was paired with rival Jenning de Boo of The Netherlands for the second straight race of the Olympics, a matchup that continued to bring out the best in both. The fierce Dutch rival earned a silver medal in 33.88, also breaking the former record.
"I felt a lot less pressure today just because I got the first one out of the way, and I thought, 'This one's not worth stressing over because it's going to be a tossup anyway," said Stolz, in a post-race interview. "It was going to be whoever skates a really clean race between me and Jenning, and we both skated clean, and I was able to win."
The meaningful individual accomplishment came on the eighth day of the Olympics, ultimately etching his name in the record books for a second time.
"I think it was the best 500 he ever skated. It just was phenomenal," said Bob Corby, Stolz's coach (who formerly worked with Heiden). "It was a great start, a great opener, and then once he got around the corner, he just turned on the after burners and burned up the back stretch."
Stolz could potentially win two more medals as he is scheduled to compete in the 1,500m (Feb. 19), and mass start (Feb. 21).
He made his Olympic debut at age 17 during the Beijing Winter Games in 2022, finishing 13th in the men's 500 meters and 14th in the 1,000 meters.
Stolz was a home-school student who began skating on a pond behind his family house and went on to train at the respected Pettit National Ice Center in West Allis, Wis.
Stolz is one of six Wisconsin natives competing for Team USA. The elite group of athletes also includes Deedra Irwin of Pulaski (biathlon), Ben Loomis of Eau Claire (nordic combined) Marcus Mueller of Brookfield (luge), Jadin O' Brien of Pewaukee (bobsled), and Paul Schommer of Appleton (biathlon).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com