Live Updates From Team USA Women’s Hockey vs. Italy in Winter Olympics Quarterfinals

The juggernaut that is Team USA women’s hockey is back in action Friday to start the knockout medal round at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

The U.S. was perfect through four preliminary round tilts, defeating Czechia, Finland, Switzerland and Canada by a combined 20–1. Earning the No. 1 seed in the knockout round, Team USA will face No. 8 seed Italy for a chance to advance to the Olympic semifinals.

The puck drops Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET from the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Here are live updates from the game:

