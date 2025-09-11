Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, September 11 and Friday September 12, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
Thursday No. 3 West De Pere will host Preble and Friday No. 16 Kimberly plays host to Fond du Lac to highlight the ranked action this weekend in the Green Bay area.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, September 11, highlighted by No. 19 Bay Port taking on Appleton West at 5:00pm Central. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Preble vs West De Pere, 5:00 PM
Southwest vs Pulaski, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh North vs Menasha, 7:00 PM
North vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy vs East, 7:00 PM
Ashwaubenon vs De Pere, 7:00 PM
Bay Port vs Appleton West, 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No.10 Neenah hosting Kaukauna. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Westwood vs Menominee, 6:00 PM
Bark River-Harris vs West Iron County, 6:00 PM
Menominee vs Marion/Tigerton Co-op, 7:00 PM
Coleman vs Clintonville, 7:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran vs Cedar Grove-Belgium, 7:00 PM
Kaukauna vs Neenah, 7:00 PM
Campbellsport vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 7:00 PM
Hilbert vs Howards Grove, 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls vs Winneconne, 7:00 PM
Shawano Community vs New London, 7:00 PM
Xavier vs Seymour, 7:00 PM
West vs South, 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells vs Ripon, 7:00 PM
Wautoma vs Nekoosa, 7:00 PM
Reedsville vs Brookfield Academy, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Cambria-Friesland, 7:00 PM
Marshall vs Markesan, 7:00 PM
Marinette vs Southern Door, 7:00 PM
Luxemburg-Casco vs Wrightstown, 7:00 PM
Valders vs New Holstein, 7:00 PM
Unity vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:00 PM
Waupaca vs Fox Valley Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Peshtigo vs Sturgeon Bay, 7:00 PM
Stratford vs Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 7:00 PM
Chilton vs St. Mary Catholic, 7:00 PM
Weyauwega-Fremont vs Spencer / Columbus Catholic, 7:00 PM
Berlin vs Mauston, 7:00 PM
Lourdes vs Johnson Creek, 7:00 PM
Lomira vs St. Mary's Springs, 7:00 PM
Shiocton vs Little Wolf, 7:00 PM
Little Chute vs Freedom, 7:00 PM
Mishicot vs Oconto, 7:00 PM
Two Rivers vs Denmark, 7:00 PM
Laconia vs Omro, 7:00 PM
Iola-Scandinavia vs Assumption, 7:00 PM
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op vs Roncalli, 7:00 PM
Fond du Lac vs Kimberly, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh West vs Appleton North, 7:00 PM
Northland Pines vs Crivitz, 7:00 PM
Oconto Falls vs Crandon, 7:00 PM
Appleton East vs Hortonville, 7:00 PM
Kiel vs Brillion, 7:00 PM
Bonduel vs Kewaunee, 7:00 PM
Tomahawk vs Antigo, 7:00 PM
Kewaskum vs Stoughton, 7:00 PM
Waupun vs Adams-Friendship, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here