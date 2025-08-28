Green Bay Area High School Football Schedules & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area Thursday, August 28 and Friday, August 29, including five games with statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Arrowhead clashing with No. 4 Neenah in addition to No. 2 Bay Port taking on No. 20 Kimberly.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 2 Bay Port taking on No. 20 Kimberly. You can follow every game on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
Appleton North (1-0) vs Bradford (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Bark River-Harris (0-0) vs Westwood (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Bark River-Harris (0-0) vs Ishpeming (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran (1-1) vs Mishicot (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Wrightstown (1-0) vs Shawano Community (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Clintonville (0-1) vs Ripon (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Ashwaubenon (0-1) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (1-1) at 6:00 PM
West (0-1) vs Peshtigo (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Stoughton (0-1) vs Southwest (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Coleman (1-0) vs Bonduel (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Reedsville (0-0) vs Lourdes (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Chilton (0-1) vs Oconto (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Laconia (1-0) vs Markesan (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Ashwaubenon (0-1) vs Lincoln (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Bay Port (1-0) vs Kimberly (0-1) at 6:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac (0-1) vs Crivitz (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Sturgeon Bay (0-1) vs Antigo (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 5 West De Pere taking on No. 22 Kaukauna. You can follow every game on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
Cambria-Friesland (1-0) vs Cambridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Weyauwega-Fremont (1-0) vs Iola-Scandinavia (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Shiocton (0-1) vs Southern Door (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Kaukauna (0-1) vs West De Pere (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Mosinee (1-0) vs Menasha (0-1) at 6:00 PM
New Holstein (1-0) vs Waupun (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Randolph (0-1) vs Hilbert (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Hortonville (0-1) vs Pulaski (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Menominee (0-0) vs Marinette (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Wautoma (0-1) vs Poynette (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Luxemburg-Casco (1-0) vs Xavier (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Valders (0-1) vs Random Lake (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Two Rivers (0-1) vs Seymour (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Wittenberg-Birnamwood (1-0) vs Tomahawk (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Freedom (1-0) vs Waupaca (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Marquette University (0-1) vs Fond du Lac (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Spring Valley (0-1) vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Oshkosh West (0-1) vs Oshkosh North (1-0) at 6:00 PM
East (0-1) vs Roncalli (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Omro (1-0) vs Winneconne (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Little Wolf (0-1) vs St. Mary Catholic (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Oconto Falls (1-0) vs St. Mary's Springs (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Little Chute (0-1) vs New London (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Denmark (1-0) vs Fox Valley Lutheran (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Neenah (1-0) vs Arrowhead (1-0) at 6:00 PM
De Pere (2-0) vs Notre Dame Academy (1-0) at 6:00 PM
South (0-1) vs Appleton West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Appleton East (1-0) vs Preble (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Kiel (1-0) vs Berlin (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Kewaunee (0-1) vs Brillion (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Amherst (1-0) vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Campbellsport (0-1) vs Kewaskum (0-1) at 6:00 PM