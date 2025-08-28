High School

Green Bay Area High School Football Schedules & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Green Bay area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues August 28-29, 2025.

Spencer Swaim

Arrowhead's Evan Wozniak (10) kicks off during the nonconference season opener against Marquette at Menomonee Falls on Friday, August 22, 2025. Arrowhead won the game, 53-22.
There are 49 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area Thursday, August 28 and Friday, August 29, including five games with statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The big matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Arrowhead clashing with No. 4 Neenah in addition to No. 2 Bay Port taking on No. 20 Kimberly.

Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

There are 17 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 2 Bay Port taking on No. 20 Kimberly. You can follow every game on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.

Appleton North (1-0) vs Bradford (1-0) at 5:00 PM

Bark River-Harris (0-0) vs Westwood (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Bark River-Harris (0-0) vs Ishpeming (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Manitowoc Lutheran (1-1) vs Mishicot (0-0) at 6:00 PM

Wrightstown (1-0) vs Shawano Community (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Clintonville (0-1) vs Ripon (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Ashwaubenon (0-1) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (1-1) at 6:00 PM

West (0-1) vs Peshtigo (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Stoughton (0-1) vs Southwest (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Coleman (1-0) vs Bonduel (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Reedsville (0-0) vs Lourdes (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Chilton (0-1) vs Oconto (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Laconia (1-0) vs Markesan (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Ashwaubenon (0-1) vs Lincoln (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Bay Port (1-0) vs Kimberly (0-1) at 6:00 PM

North Fond Du Lac (0-1) vs Crivitz (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Sturgeon Bay (0-1) vs Antigo (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 32 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 5 West De Pere taking on No. 22 Kaukauna. You can follow every game on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.

Cambria-Friesland (1-0) vs Cambridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Weyauwega-Fremont (1-0) vs Iola-Scandinavia (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Shiocton (0-1) vs Southern Door (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Kaukauna (0-1) vs West De Pere (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Mosinee (1-0) vs Menasha (0-1) at 6:00 PM

New Holstein (1-0) vs Waupun (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Randolph (0-1) vs Hilbert (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Hortonville (0-1) vs Pulaski (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Menominee (0-0) vs Marinette (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Wautoma (0-1) vs Poynette (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Luxemburg-Casco (1-0) vs Xavier (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Valders (0-1) vs Random Lake (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Two Rivers (0-1) vs Seymour (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (1-0) vs Tomahawk (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Freedom (1-0) vs Waupaca (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Marquette University (0-1) vs Fond du Lac (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Spring Valley (0-1) vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Oshkosh West (0-1) vs Oshkosh North (1-0) at 6:00 PM

East (0-1) vs Roncalli (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Omro (1-0) vs Winneconne (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Little Wolf (0-1) vs St. Mary Catholic (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Oconto Falls (1-0) vs St. Mary's Springs (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Little Chute (0-1) vs New London (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Denmark (1-0) vs Fox Valley Lutheran (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Neenah (1-0) vs Arrowhead (1-0) at 6:00 PM

De Pere (2-0) vs Notre Dame Academy (1-0) at 6:00 PM

South (0-1) vs Appleton West (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Appleton East (1-0) vs Preble (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Kiel (1-0) vs Berlin (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Kewaunee (0-1) vs Brillion (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Amherst (1-0) vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Campbellsport (0-1) vs Kewaskum (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

