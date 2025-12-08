High School

Judeah Kniskern of West De Pere Voted Wisconsin High School Football's Top Standout of 2025 State Championships

Kniskern earned 56% of the vote to outdistance Arrowhead senior Ryan Heiman, who finished second with 40%

Jeff Hagenau

West De Pere's Judeah Kniskern (8) catches a touchdown pass versus Notre Dame Academy during the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Friday, November 21, 2025. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
West De Pere's Judeah Kniskern (8) catches a touchdown pass versus Notre Dame Academy during the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Friday, November 21, 2025. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to West De Pere senior wide receiver Judeah Kniskern for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Top Individual Standout of the 2025 State Championships.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 28-Dec. 7), consisting of17 memorable individual performances from the history-making two-day event, the dominant West De Pere standout came out on top.

Kniskern finished with seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown as No. 3-ranked Phantoms (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Kniskern received 56% of the vote to claim top honors and Arrowhead senior Ryan Heiman finished second (40%). There were 30,755 votes registered in the 17-player poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

