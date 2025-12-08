Judeah Kniskern of West De Pere Voted Wisconsin High School Football's Top Standout of 2025 State Championships
Congratulations to West De Pere senior wide receiver Judeah Kniskern for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Top Individual Standout of the 2025 State Championships.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 28-Dec. 7), consisting of17 memorable individual performances from the history-making two-day event, the dominant West De Pere standout came out on top.
Kniskern finished with seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown as No. 3-ranked Phantoms (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Kniskern received 56% of the vote to claim top honors and Arrowhead senior Ryan Heiman finished second (40%). There were 30,755 votes registered in the 17-player poll.
Download the SBLive
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com