Kon Knueppel II Selected Fourth Overall in NBA Draft by Hornets
Childhood Dream Becomes NBA Reality
"With the fourth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Kon Knueppel II from Duke University," said proud league commissioner Adam Silver, from center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Wednesday night.
With the highly anticipated announcement, the enthusiastic crowd erupted into cheers and Knueppel's childhood dream of playing professional basketball became a reality.
Highest Drafted Wisconsin HS Player Ever
It was a history-making moment as he not only became a top-five lottery pick but also the highest drafted former Wisconsin high school boys basketball player in the modern era of the NBA. Former Wauwatosa East and University of Wisconsin star Devin Harris was previously selected fifth by the Washington Wizards in 2004.
From winning a WIAA Division 2 state high school championship in 2024 to starring for the Duke University men's basketball team, Knueppel has taken each challenge in stride, and will undoubtedly continue to take the ball to the hoop with authority.
ACC Tournament MVP and Final Four Run
Knueppel, a standout 6-foot-7 collegiate guard/forward, was named Most Valuable Player of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament last season, ultimately garnering praise as a potential lottery pick in the (NBA) Draft. He scored a season-high 28 points in Duke's 78-70 come-from-behind ACC quarterfinal victory over Georgia Tech on March 13. The Blue Devils went on to defeat Louisville 73-62 in the tournament championship game.
Dominant Freshman Season at Duke
As a freshman standout for highly-touted Duke, he finished second on the team in scoring behind fellow freshman forward and eventual NBA No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, averaging an impactful 14.4 points per game.
The Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four, falling to Houston 70-67 in the stunning season-ending semifinals.
Decorated High School Career at Wisconsin Lutheran
Knueppel was selected 2024 Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year, and Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. As a senior, he averaged 25.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He finished his high school career as Wisconsin Lutheran's leader in points (1,978), rebounds (808), and assists (398).
Humble Roots and a Walton-Inspired Mindset
As in high school, the 19-year-old Knueppel has continued to maintain a humble blue-collar approach, centered on faith and hard work. His favorite quote comes from an inspirational meeting with NBA legend Bill Walton at the 2015 Final Four. "Follow your dreams, make your dream your job, and make your job your life, and everything will be fine," Walton said. If Knueppel continues to take those meaningful words to heart, a flourishing NBA career could soon be on the horizon.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com