Kyleigh Mathe of Neenah voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top softball pitcher of 2025
Congratulations to Neenah junior right-hander Kyleigh Mathe for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball pitcher for 2025.
In an enthusiastic, fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 talented pitchers from throughout the state) April 28-May 4, the Neenah Rockets' standout came out on top of an exciting, spirited race.
Mathe excelled as a sophomore last season, earning a Fox Valley Association first-team all-conference selection. She posted an 8-5 overall record with 101 strikeouts and 1.43 ERA through 88 innings.
Neenah is currently in second place in the league standings with an 8-2 record and 11-3 overall. The Rockets are riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak.
Mathe received 42% of the vote to claim top honors. Jefferson senior Ashlyn Enke was second (40%), Mishicot senior Kiran Sanford placed third (4%), Westosha Central senior Meghan Lampos took fourth (3%), and D.C. Everest senior Addison Kluck was fifth (3%). There were more than 20,000 votes registered in the week-long poll.
More from High School On SI:
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com