Why West De Pere Coach Chris Greisen Walked Away While On Top, Following State Title Run
West De Pere High School head football coach Chris Greisen has resigned following six memorable, highly successful seasons. The spirited leader cited family priorities as the main reason for deciding to step down.
Six Seasons, a Lasting Legacy
Greisen, 49, finished with a 53-15 overall record during his tenure, guiding the Phantoms to back-to-back Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) titles and two WIAA Division 2 state championship game appearances (2022 and 2025), as referenced in a story by Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
A Perfect Ending at Camp Randall
His final game as head coach fittingly came as West De Pere reached the pinnacle, defeating Notre Dame Academy, 28-14, in the WIAA D2 state title game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium to cap an undefeated season (14-0) on Nov. 21, 2025.
It was the program's third state championship and first since 2011.
Why He Chose to Step Away Now
"It is customary for me at the end of each season to step back and reflect on the season, what went well, what I could have done better and how my coaching commitment affects my family,” said Greisen, in an official social media post on "X" on Dec. 23, 2025. “Above our kitchen table is a sign that reads, ‘Faith. Family. Football.’ It’s a simple reminder for me to keep my priorities in order. Next fall, our six children will live in four different states. In order to make sure I can, as their father, be present and available for all of them, I am submitting my resignation as head football coach at West De Pere.
Greisen was a standout player for Sturgeon Bay High School and later became a star collegiate quarterback at Northwest Missouri State, winning an NCAA Division II national championship in 1998.
From NFL Journeyman to Program Builder
He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft (No. 239 overall) and went on to play at the professional level over a span of 14 seasons including the NFL, NFL Europe, Arena Football League (AFL), and United Football League (UFL).
Greisen served as an assistant at Notre Dame Academy and Green Bay Southwest High School, followed by four seasons at Freedom before eventually landing his first head coaching job at West De Pere in 2020.
A Father-Son Moment for the Ages
Greisen's son, Patrick, finished a prolific two-year stint as starting quarterback for West De Pere by passing for 3,864 yards and 49 touchdowns in his senior season to earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (Large Schools) Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. The University of South Dakota recruit passed for 304 yards to establish a WIAA D2 state title game record and ranks sixth all-time in state history for career passing yards.
“It has been an honor to lead the West De Pere football program and work alongside our coaches, who are such great men, to not only lead our players to victory on the field, but more importantly, to help form them into great young men, so that in the future they will be great husbands and fathers," added Greisen on "X." I want to thank West De Pere for this opportunity to coach these young men.”
The Next Era Begins in Phantom Football
Kegan Wirtz, the team's energetic defensive coordinator and former Phantoms' standout, has been officially promoted to head coach.
Wirtz was a starting safety on the West De Pere squads that won consecutive WIAA D3 state titles in 2010 and 2011. He went on to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, developing into a full-time starter as a junior.
