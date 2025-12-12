Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 12, 2025
With the first slate of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025-26 season, it's time to take an initial look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.
Kimberly currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Pewaukee follows in second place, Arrowhead is third, Kettle Moraine Lutheran follows in fourth, and Wauwatosa East is fifth.
Kimberly, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, started the season strong with five consecutive victories over Brookfield East (53-49), Kaukauna (57-38), Hortonville (57-53), Oshkosh North (57-43), and De Pere (43-42).
Eleven teams in the Top 25 rankings remain undefeated.
1. Kimberly (5-0)
2024-25: Won the Fox Valley Association title, claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 29-1 overall record.
Next up: at Appleton East (Dec. 12)
2. Pewaukee (4-0)
2024-25: Won the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 25-3 overall record.
Next up: at Wauwatosa East (Dec. 20)
3. Arrowhead (4-0)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.
Next up: at Waukesha West (Dec. 12)
4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (7-0)
2024-25: Won the East Central Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 25-2 overall record.
Next up: vs. Wisconsin Lutheran (Dec. 12)
5. Wauwatosa East (4-0)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, won the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and finished the season with 29-1 overall record.
Next up: vs. Wauwatosa West (Dec. 12)
6. Oostburg (6-0)
2024-25: Won the Big East Conference (South Division) title, claimed the WIAA Division 3 state championship, and finished the season with a 28-2 overall record.
Next up: vs. Beaver Dam (Dec. 13)
7. Neillsville (6-0)
2024-25: Won the Cloverbelt Conference (East Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 23-4 overall record.
Next up: at Colby (Dec. 16)
8. Pius XI (4-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Woodland Conference (West Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and ended the season with a 20-6 overall record.
Next up: at New Berlin Eisenhower (Dec. 12)
9. Beaver Dam (5-0)
2024-25: Tied for third in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and finished the season with a 16-10 overall record.
Next up: at Oostburg (Dec. 13)
10. Verona (5-0)
2024-25: Won the Big Eight Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 24-3 overall record.
Next up: at Madison Memorial (Dec. 13)
11. Monona Grove (4-0)
2024-25: Finished fourth in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and ended the season with a 12-12 overall record.
Next up: vs. Milton (Dec. 16)
12. Aquinas (6-1)
2024-2025: Won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 23-5 overall record.
Next up: at Onalaska (Dec. 18)
13. Neenah (5-1)
2024-2025: Tied for second in Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 19-8 iverall,
Next up: vs. Appleton West (Dec. 12)
14. River Falls (5-1)
2024-25: Finished fifth in the Big Rivers Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and ended the season with a 7-19 overall record.
Next up: at Chippewa Falls (Dec. 12)
15. Whitefish Bay (5-1)
2024-25: Finished second in the North Shore Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 24-3 overall record.
Next up: at Grafton (Dec. 12)
16. Kettle Moraine (4-1)
2024-25: Tied for third in the Classic 8 Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 16-11 overall record.
Next up: at Mukwonago (Dec. 12)
17. Waunakee (4-1)
2024-25: Won the Badger Conference (Large Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 22-6 overall record.
Next up: vs. Watertown (Dec. 16)
18. Hudson (4-1)
2024-25: Finished second in the Big Rivers Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season with an 18-8 overall record.
Next up: at Menomonie (Dec. 12)
19. Appleton East (3-1)
2024-25: Finished third in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and ended the season with a 19-9 overall record.
Next up: vs. Kimberly (Dec. 12)
20. Hartford (3-1)
2024-25: Won the North Shore Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the with a 23-4 overall record.
Next up: at Slinger (Dec. 12)
21. Brookfield Central (3-1)
2024-25: Finished fifth in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and ended the season with a 10-16 overall record.
Next up: vs. Germantown (Dec. 12)
22. Muskego (4-2)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with a 25-5 overall record.
Next up: vs. Catholic Memorial (Dec. 12)
23. De Pere (3-2)
2024-25: Won the Fox River Classic Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished the season with a 22-4 overall record.
Next up: at Sheboygan North (Dec. 16)
24. Brookfield East (2-2)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 23-4 overall record.
Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls (Dec. 12)
25. Notre Dame Academy (2-2)
2024-25: Finished second in the Fox River Classic Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional championship, and finished the season with 17-9 overall record.
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Dec. 12)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com