Macy Brazelton of Oconomowoc Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Corner infielder of 2025
Congratulations to Oconomowoc senior Macy Brazelton for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball corner infielder for 2025.
In the fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 talented corner infielders from throughout the state) May 21-May 28, the Oconomowoc Raccoons' standout third baseman came out on top.
The first-team Classic 8 Conference selection, first-team all-district selection, and Tiffin University recruit, finished with a .566 batting average with 43 hits, 29 runs scored, and 23 RBIs in helping lead Oconomowoc to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals in 2024.
Oconomowoc finished fourth in this year's league standings with a 10-5 record and is currently 17-9 overall heading into today's WIAA D1 regional championship game versus Waterford. Brazelton established a program record for doubles in a single season, reaching the impressive mark of 19 during a 12-1 conference victory over Catholic Memorial on May 13.
Brazelton received 67% of the vote to claim top honors, Pewaukee senior third baseman Mya Bloedow was second (18%), Fond du Lac junior third baseman Mallory Thorpe placed third (7%), andGermantown senior third baseman Julia Sina took fourth (4%). There were more than 2,600 votes registered in the week-long poll.
