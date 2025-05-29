High School

Macy Brazelton of Oconomowoc Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Corner infielder of 2025

Brazelton earned 67% of the vote to outdistance Pewaukee senior Mya Bloedow, who finished second with 18%

Jeff Hagenau

Oconomowoc senior third baseman Macy Brazelton has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top corner infielder of 2025
Oconomowoc senior third baseman Macy Brazelton has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top corner infielder of 2025 / Photo courtesy of Oconomowoc High School Softball

Congratulations to Oconomowoc senior Macy Brazelton for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball corner infielder for 2025.

In the fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 talented corner infielders from throughout the state) May 21-May 28, the Oconomowoc Raccoons' standout third baseman came out on top.

The first-team Classic 8 Conference selection, first-team all-district selection, and Tiffin University recruit, finished with a .566 batting average with 43 hits, 29 runs scored, and 23 RBIs in helping lead Oconomowoc to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals in 2024.

Oconomowoc finished fourth in this year's league standings with a 10-5 record and is currently 17-9 overall heading into today's WIAA D1 regional championship game versus Waterford. Brazelton established a program record for doubles in a single season, reaching the impressive mark of 19 during a 12-1 conference victory over Catholic Memorial on May 13.

Brazelton received 67% of the vote to claim top honors, Pewaukee senior third baseman Mya Bloedow was second (18%), Fond du Lac junior third baseman Mallory Thorpe placed third (7%), andGermantown senior third baseman Julia Sina took fourth (4%). There were more than 2,600 votes registered in the week-long poll.

- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin