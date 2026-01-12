Vote: Who is the Top 3-Point Shooter In Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball This Season
With the highly anticipated, action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best in the state.
We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats and now its time to take a closer view of the top 3-point shooters from throughout the state,
There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Aspen Abel, Notre Dame Academy, senior
Abel has converted 35 of 73 shots from 3-point range (47.9%) through 13 games for Notre Dame Academy (11-3 overall).
Aniya Blackmon, Golda Meier, senior
Blackmon has converted 35 of 96 shots from 3-point range (36.5%) through 14 games for Gold Meier (7-7 overall).
Avery Blue, Madison Memorial, senior
Blue has converted 45 of 118 shots from 3-point range (38.1%) through 14 games for Madison Memorial (11-3 overall).
Josie Christian, Lomira, sophomore
Christian has converted 33 of 89 shots from 3-point-range (37.1%) through 13 games for Lomira (11-2 overall).
Ellie Deprey, Wauwatosa East, senior
Deprey has converted 41 of 71 shots from 3-point range (57.7%) through 12 games for Wauwatosa East (12-0 overall).
Brinley Goninen, DeForest, junior
Goninen has converted 41 of 113 shots from 3-point range (36.3%) through 13 games for DeForest (8-5 overall).
Paydin Hale, Brillion, senior
Hale has converted 33 of 74 shots from 3-point range (44.6%) through 14 games for Brillion (10-4 overall).
Ashiya Hopkins, Wisconsin Dells, senior
Hopkins has converted 40 of 109 shots from 3-point range (36.7%) through 13 games for Wisconsin Dells (13-0 overall).
Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead, senior
Kussow has converted 32 of 96 shots from 3-point range (33.3%) through 10 games for Arrowhead (11-0 overall).
Melia Lemorande, Bay Port, senior
Lemorande has converted 37 of 86 shots from 3-point range (37%) through 13 games for Bay Port (9-4 overall).
Quinn Lodes, Kettle Moraine, sophomore
Lodes has converted 35 of 88 shots from 3-point range (39.8%) through 13 games for Kettle Moraine (7-6 overall).
Brooklynn Lucassen, Green Bay Preble, junior
Lucassen has converted 34 of 84 shots from 3-point range (40.5%) through 13 games for Green Bay Preble (7-6 overall).
CeCe Mills, Florence, junior
Mills has converted 42 of 113 shots from 3-point range (37.2%) through 11 games for Florence (10-1 overall).
Aubrey Schettle, Lourdes Academy, senior
Schettle has converted 32 of 84 shots from 3-point range (38.1%) through nine games for Lourdes Academy (6-5 overall).
Zoey Siders, Valders, senior
Siders has converted 45 of 101 shots from 3-point range (44.6%) through 14 games for Valders (9-5 overall).
Elizabeth Wade, Marinette, junior
Wade has converted 30 of 87 shots from 3-point range (34.5%) through 11 games for Marinette (8-4 overall).
Kate Wall, Cashton, senior
Wall has converted 32 of 90 shots from 3-point range (35.6%) through 13 games for Cashton (7-6 overall).
About Our Athlete Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com