Vote: Who is Wisconsin high school softball's top corner infielder of 2025?
With the spring season in full swing and nearing the playoffs, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.
We started off with the hard-throwing pitchers, looked at the talented outfielders last week, and now it's time to focus on the corner infielders from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher, catcher or outfielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Voting remains open until Wednesday, May 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Madelyn Abler, Random Lake, third base (senior)
The All-Big East-South Conference selection generated a .542 batting average with 45 hits, 41 runs scored, and 24 RBIs as Random Lake claimed a conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals in 2024.
Shaylee Anderson, Shell Lake, first base (senior)
The first-team All-Lakeland-West Conference selection helped power Shell Lake to a second-place conference finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals in 2024.
Mya Bloedow, Pewaukee, third base (senior)
The second-team All-Woodland Conference-West selection finished with a .481 batting average, 37 hits, 26 runs scored, and 20 RBIs as Pewaukee advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Anna Bracke, Brookfield East, third base (senior)
The second-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection powered Brookfield East with a .438 batting average, including 33 hits, 26 runs scored and 18 RBIs and a berth in the WIAA regionals finals last season.
Macy Brazelton, Oconomowoc, third base (senior)
The first-team Classic 8 Conference selection, first-team all-district selection and Tiffin University recruit, finished with a .566 batting average with 43 hits, 29 runs scored and 23 RBIs in helping lead Oconomowoc to the WIAA regional finals in 2024.
Kennedy Christopher, Oak Creek, first base (junior)
The WFSCA Division 1 second-team all-state selection and University of Kentucky recruit generated a .452 batting average with 33 hits, 33 RBIs, 27 runs scored, and nine home runs as Oak Creek finished third in the Southeast Conference and advanced to the WIAA regional finals in 2024.
Grace Dooley, West Allis Hale/Central, third base (senior)
The WFSCA Division 1 second-team all-state selection and Edgewood College recruit generated a .548 batting average with 46 hits, 34 runs scored, 34 RBIs and 11 home runs as West Allis advanced to the WIAA sectional semifinals in 2024.
Trinity Fox, Pittsville, first base (sophomore)
The All-Central Wisconsin Conference-South selection helped Pittsville to a fourth-place finish in the highly competitive league standings in 2024.
Ella Gibson, Muskego, first base (senior)
The second-team All-Classic 8 Conference selection helped lead Muskego to a league championship and the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals last season.
Sophie Golembiewski, Monroe, first base (senior)
The second-team All-Rock Valley Conference selection and Madison College recruit finished with a .337 batting average, including 10 doubles and 29 RBIs in 2024.
Hannah Hunkins, Necedah, first base (senior)
The second-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selection and three-year returning starter brought a heavy dose of leadership to a steadily improving Necedah squad last season.
Malania Luostari, Superior, first base (senior)
The WFSCA Division 1 first-team all-state selection and Auburn University recruit finished with a .595 batting average including 44 hits, 31 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples, and eight home runs last season. She is currently ranked within the top 36 nationally at her position.
Megan McCarty, Campbellsport, third base (senior)
The All-Flyway Conference second-team selection generated a .340 batting average last season.
Londyn Pardo, Racine St. Catherine's, third base (junior)
The All-Metro Classic Conference selection generated a .524 batting average with 33 hits, 40 runs scored, 22 RBIs and 18 stolen bases last season.
Rachel Radish, Arrowhead, first base (senior)
The Classic 8 Conference honorable mention choice contributed to Arrowhead's strong, second-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals in 2024.
Julia Sina, Germantown, third base (senior)
The second-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection and Hamline University recruit generated a .462 batting average with 36 hits and 28 RBIs last season. Germantown claimed a league title and advanced to the WIAA sectional semifinals in 2024.
Mallory Thorpe, Fond du Lac, third base (junior)
The Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection finished with a .308 batting average including 20 hits, 16 runs scored, and 15 RBIs in 2024.
Lauren Voss, Hartford Union, third base (junior)
The WFSCA Division 1 first-team all-state selection and University of Evansville recruit helped lead the Orioles to a fourth-place finish in the highly competitive North Shore Conference in 2024.
Addison Wery, Seymour, third base (senior)
The WFSCA Division 2/3 first-team all-state selection, Bay Conference Player of the Year, and University of Wisconsin recruit led Seymour to a league championship and trip to the WIAA sectional semifinals last season.
Rory Zuehlsdorf, Prescott, first base (senior)
The two-time All-Middle Border Conference honoree and two-time all-region selection generated a .404 batting average with 36 hits and 22 RBIs last season.
Jeff Hagenau